Home Blog Summer Safety Tips

Summer Safety Tips

Verne Hill Jun 16, 2022

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.
Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

 

Best way to cool your hot car?  Consumer Reports says once you start driving, open all the windows, turn on the AC and crank the fan. Once the cold air starts, close the front window but leave the back ones partially open for 20 seconds, this will allow the hot air to escape out the back of your car.

 

Insect season: Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.

*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

 

How effective (and safe) is your favorite sunscreen? 

In their new 2022 review of more than 1,800 sunscreen products, the Environmental Working Group found that only one in four products (or 500), meets EWG standards for adequate sun protection while avoiding ingredients linked to known health harms. Products marketed for babies and kids do slightly better, on average, with one in three meeting EWG standards. Lots of helpful info at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/#0

 

Tips: Keeping Pets Safe this Summer

Provide plenty of water. Pets need ‘hydration’ just like we (humans) do.

Beware of HOT pavement. Check pavement temperatures before walking your pet!  

Don’t leave your pet in the car!  Even on a 70-degree day, a car in direct sunlight can heat up to 100 degrees within minutes. www.dvm360.com/view/5-pet-safety-tips-common-summer-dangers

 

CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips – Steps to reduce the risk of E. coli infections…

*Wash hands frequently.

*Clean food preparation areas thoroughly.

*Wash ALL fruits and vegetables before eating.

*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.

-Steaks and roasts should be cooked to at least 145˚F.

-Cook ground beef and pork to at least 160˚F.

Verne Hill

WBFJ Your Family Station

