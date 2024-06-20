Tips: Lower your energy bill while keeping cool

Where do you keep your thermostat set during the summer? The best thermostat setting for summer is 78 degree when you’re at home. Energy.gov suggests raising your thermostat or turning it off entirely when you are away. What is the ‘perfect’ thermostat setting at home? In the office?

Duke Energy: Five easy steps to help lower your energy bill.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat. You can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7-10 degrees for eight hours a day from its normal setting.

Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a cooling system work harder, which uses more energy and can increase costs. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5% to 15%.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Ceiling fans push cooler air back down into the room. If you use air conditioning to cool your home, a ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting about 4 degrees, typically with no reduction in comfort.

Check for ‘air leaks’. Make sure cool air isn’t escaping by checking windows, doors and vents for air leaks. Caulking, sealing and weather-stripping leaks can save 10% to 20% in cooling costs.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out can help keep your house cooler.

Home Cooling Myths

Myth #1: Setting the thermostat drastically lower will cool your home more quickly: When you get home, do you dial the thermostat way down to get to a comfortable temperature more quickly? “It will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense,” says Energy.gov.

Myth #2: Keeping the thermostat set at your comfort level will keep your bill low: Looking to save money on your energy bill? Pay attention to what the temperature is outside to know where to set your thermostat inside.

“The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be,” says the DOE website.

