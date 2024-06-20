WHAT'S NEW
UNION CITY, NJ - DECEMBER 20: Syrian refugees are welcomed to the United States at a party in their honor at the North Hudson Islamic Educational Center in Union City, New Jersey on Sunday Dec. 20, 2015. (Photo by Damon Dahlen, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption ***

World Refugee Day

June 20, 2024

Today (June 20) is World Refugee Day – leaving from homeland is just the beginning of your journey…

 

World Relief Triad (based in High Point) honors the strength, resilience, and courage of displaced people throughout the world.  You can be a part of welcoming our newest neighbors to the Triad.  Find out more at https://worldrelief.org/triad/world-refugee-day/

 

International Festival – hosted by World Relief Triad –at  Elevation Church in Winston-Salem this Saturday afternoon from 5-7pm. This FREE event will feature food from several different countries, performances, vendors, games, and more.   https://worldrelief.org/triad/

 

*World Vision: What does the Bible say about refugees? https://www.worldvision.org/refugees-news-stories/what-does-bible-say-about-refugees

 

