Thursday News for June 20, 2024

Summer solstice. The longest day of the year…

Today is the official start of SUMMER…

Today is also…Smoothie Day…Vanilla Milkshake day…Seashell day

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day!

*Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE going outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Weather Alert: Dangerously hot weather is expected this weekend.

Avoid outdoor activities during the warmest parts of the day.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s Saturday through Monday, with heat index values (that ‘feel like’ temperature) of 100 degrees.

*Above normal temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illness, especially for those without access to air conditioning. Source: National Weather Service

Today is World Refugee Day

…leaving from homeland is just the beginning of your journey…

*World Vision: What does the Bible say about refugees?

https://www.worldvision.org/refugees-news-stories/what-does-bible-say-about-refugees

World Relief Triad (based in High Point) honors the strength, resilience, and courage of displaced people throughout the world.

You can be a part of welcoming our newest neighbors to the Triad.

Find out more at https://worldrelief.org/triad/world-refugee-day/

*AUDIO CLIP (VH#6) World Relief Triad…’REFUGEE’ explained

International Festival – hosted by World Relief Triad

Location: Elevation Church in Winston-Salem this Saturday afternoon from 5-7pm. This FREE event will feature food from several different countries, performances, vendors, games, and more. https://worldrelief.org/triad/

The best thermostat setting for summer is 78 degree when you’re at home. Energy.gov also suggests raising your thermostat or turning it off entirely when you are away in the summer. The US Department of Energy says, “It’s estimated that you can save as much as 10% on your bill by adjusting your temperature on your thermostat back 7°-10° F from its normal setting for 8 hours/day…OR just pay 10% more and remain COMFORTABLE !! 😊

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/

What is the ‘perfect’ thermostat setting at your home?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain Street) = 9am – 1:30pm

Guilford College UMC (Fleming Road) Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial UMC (Randolph St) Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Friday, June 21, 2024

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church (Wallburg community) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Ed Price & Associates in Thomasville = 1pm – 5pm

Westfield Baptist Church in Trinity = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in Mexico this morning.

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season.CNN

Louisiana’s Governor Jeff Landry has signed the nation’s first state law requiring the Ten Commandments be posted in Louisiana classrooms. Civil Liberties groups say they’ll challenge the law, which the governor expected and welcomes.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/louisiana-becomes-first-state-mandate-display-10-commandments-schools

An evening of art, discussion, and healing. The community is invited to a FREE painting event hosted by Hospice of Davidson County TONIGHT from 6 – 8pm at their campus in Lexington. Pre-registration is required.

www.hospiceofdavidson.org/events/creative-counseling-painting-event/