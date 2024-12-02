WHAT'S NEW
Celebrating the season of Advent

Celebrating the season of Advent

wbfj-verne
December 2, 2024

Sunday (Dec 1) was the first Sunday of Advent

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.”  Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his ‘bride’, the church.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

       

HOPE

“In His name the nations will put their hope”  Matthew 12:21 NIV

