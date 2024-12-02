Celebrating the season of Advent

Sunday (Dec 1) was the first Sunday of Advent

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his ‘bride’, the church.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

HOPE

“In His name the nations will put their hope” Matthew 12:21 NIV