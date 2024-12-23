Monday December 23 News

WBFJ NEWS – Monday, December 23, 2024

The annual Christmas drive-thru at High Point University began on Dec 20th and runs through December 27th 5 till 8pm nightly. FREE.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker. Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is raising its minimum hourly wage, to $18.50 per hour, effective January 12, 2025. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2024/12/atrium-health-wake-forest-baptist-raises-minimum-wage-for-teammates

Looking to purchase a car? New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are the best days to buy a used car, based on sales over the past year.

On those days, there are 47% more deals than average, per this survey.

Deals will still be better than usual through February 2025.

*Based on ‘iSeeCars’ analysis of over 39 million used car sales from 2023 into 2024

https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio/news/national/here-are-the-10-best-and-worst-times-to-buy-a-used-car



American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Today, December 23, 2024

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville – 9:00am—1:00pm

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown – 1:30pm—5:30pm

Trinity UMC on West Dalton Street in King – 2:00pm—7:00pm

Summerfield Fire Department – 2:00pm—6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY

at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS



WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 42 (Wind Chill low as 22)

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 28

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny … High 54

CHRISTMAS DAY Wednesday:

Mostly Sunny … High 50