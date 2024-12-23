WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Monday December 23 News

Monday December 23 News

wdecker_wbfj
December 23, 2024

WBFJ NEWS – Monday, December 23, 2024
The annual Christmas drive-thru at High Point University began on Dec 20th and runs through December 27th   5 till 8pm nightly.  FREE.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.  Check your car battery!  Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.  www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

 

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is raising its minimum hourly wage, to $18.50 per hour, effective January 12, 2025.  https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2024/12/atrium-health-wake-forest-baptist-raises-minimum-wage-for-teammates

 

Looking to purchase a car?  New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are the best days to buy a used car, based on sales over the past year.

On those days, there are 47% more deals than average, per this survey.
Deals will still be better than usual through February 2025.

*Based on ‘iSeeCars’ analysis of over 39 million used car sales from 2023 into 2024

https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio/news/national/here-are-the-10-best-and-worst-times-to-buy-a-used-car


American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Today, December 23, 2024

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville – 9:00am—1:00pm

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown – 1:30pm—5:30pm

Trinity UMC on West Dalton Street in King – 2:00pm—7:00pm

Summerfield Fire Department – 2:00pm—6:30pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY

at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS 


WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 42 (Wind Chill low as 22)

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 28

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny … High 54

CHRISTMAS DAY Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny … High 50

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Non-Profit Ministries

wbfj-kurt
December 27, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
December 26, 2024

SUN@5: Remembering Mandisa

wbfj-verne
December 26, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
December 25, 2024

Celebrating the season of Advent

wbfj-verne
December 20, 2024

Friday News for December 20, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 20, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.