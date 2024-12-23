Monday December 23 News
The annual Christmas drive-thru at High Point University began on Dec 20th and runs through December 27th 5 till 8pm nightly. FREE.
AAA: Winter Weather Prep
Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker. Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is raising its minimum hourly wage, to $18.50 per hour, effective January 12, 2025. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2024/12/atrium-health-wake-forest-baptist-raises-minimum-wage-for-teammates
Looking to purchase a car? New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are the best days to buy a used car, based on sales over the past year.
On those days, there are 47% more deals than average, per this survey.
Deals will still be better than usual through February 2025.
*Based on ‘iSeeCars’ analysis of over 39 million used car sales from 2023 into 2024
https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio/news/national/here-are-the-10-best-and-worst-times-to-buy-a-used-car
American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Today, December 23, 2024
Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville – 9:00am—1:00pm
Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown – 1:30pm—5:30pm
Trinity UMC on West Dalton Street in King – 2:00pm—7:00pm
Summerfield Fire Department – 2:00pm—6:30pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY
at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS
WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Sunny … High 42 (Wind Chill low as 22)
Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 28
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny … High 54
CHRISTMAS DAY Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny … High 50