Wednesday Word

THE LIGHT

“The people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned.”

“My God turns my darkness to light”

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

“The LORD is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear?”

“The Light of the World has come…”

The lights of Christmas – we go to great lengths to display them in our home, workplace and church. We take trips and battle traffic to catch a glimpse of those displays more prominent than our own.

Even in that, we are reminded of the power of a single light to penetrate the darkness. It catches our attention, provides focus and even gives a glimmer of hope that doesn’t exist without it.

Here’s hoping that in the midst of all that this Christmas Day holds that we find a moment to “see the Light”, and experience the transformation power that it possesses. The Light of Christmas shines in our hearts and lives for all to see, all year.

“We now have this Light shining in our hearts, but we ourselves are like fragile clay jars containing this great treasure. This makes it clear that our great power is from God, not from ourselves.” 2 Corinthians 4:7 NLT

“A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn…He will bring us goodness and LIGHT.”

MERRY CHRISTMAS!