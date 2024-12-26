SUN@5: Remembering Mandisa

Best of Sunday @ 5. This is a replay of our 2022 interview with singer/songwriter Mandisa.

Mandisa shared with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about her struggles with depression and anxiety through her memoir, ‘Out of the Dark – My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy’.

mandisaofficial.com/home/

Sadly, this was our final chat with Mandisa.

Mandisa passed away at her home in Nashville earlier this year (April 18, 2024). She was just 47.

Clinging to the hope of Psalm 40, Mandisa writes…

“My favorite part of this passage of Scripture is in verse 3: ‘Many will see what He has done and be amazed. They will put their trust in the Lord,’” she explains, referencing Psalm 40. “That’s what I see this book being about—me telling how God lifted me out of the pit, and letting people know He did it for me; He can do it for you.”

Navigating tragedy.

Wrestling doubt.

While finding hope in Jesus.

*Mandisa was a Top 10 contestant on Season 5 of American Idol back in 2006. Former American Idol contestants Danny Gokey, Colton Dixon and Melinda Doolittle performed ‘Shackles’ in honor of Mandisa. www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMhnyy-di4U

