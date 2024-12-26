WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: Remembering Mandisa

SUN@5: Remembering Mandisa

wbfj-verne
December 26, 2024

Best of Sunday @ 5.  This is a replay of our 2022 interview with singer/songwriter Mandisa.
Mandisa shared with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about her struggles with depression and anxiety through her memoir, ‘Out of the Dark – My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy’.
mandisaofficial.com/home/

Sadly, this was our final chat with Mandisa.
Mandisa passed away at her home in Nashville earlier this year (April 18, 2024). She was just 47.

Listen now…

Clinging to the hope of Psalm 40, Mandisa writes…
“My favorite part of this passage of Scripture is in verse 3: ‘Many will see what He has done and be amazed. They will put their trust in the Lord,’” she explains, referencing Psalm 40. “That’s what I see this book being about—me telling how God lifted me out of the pit, and letting people know He did it for me; He can do it for you.”

Navigating tragedy.
Wrestling doubt.
While finding hope in Jesus.

*Mandisa was a Top 10 contestant on Season 5 of American Idol back in 2006.  Former American Idol contestants Danny Gokey, Colton Dixon and Melinda Doolittle performed ‘Shackles’ in honor of Mandisa.  www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMhnyy-di4U

Best of Sunday at 5 on WBFJ
*Originally heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 12, 2024)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Non-Profit Ministries

wbfj-kurt
December 27, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
December 26, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
December 25, 2024

Monday December 23 News

wdecker_wbfj
December 23, 2024

Celebrating the season of Advent

wbfj-verne
December 20, 2024

Friday News for December 20, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 20, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.