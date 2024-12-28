Friday December 28th News

WHAT'S NEW
Davidson County is seeing a Development Boom as the County has not only recruited several major companies, but other smaller ones are coming in to supply and support those major manufacturers.  They’re bringing in wage levels tens of thousands of dollars above the County average.  The most well-known ones are the German transportation giant Siemens Mobility and the American steel manufacturer Nucor as well as the Wood Products company Eggers.\ https://myfox8.com/spotlight/buckley-report/davidson-county-sees-development-boom/

 

A High Point Native and New York University film student is making a short documentary on Western North Carolina.  Her goal is to raise awareness of the destruction left behind in western North Carolina nearly three months after Hurricane Helene hit.  Caroline Griffith, 20, is a sophomore majoring in film, TV production and psychology at NYU.  She went to western North Carolina on Thanksgiving to capture resilient communities working to recover months after that storm.  She hopes the documentary will invoke a sense of urgency in people and an awareness of how much work there is still to be done.

https://myfox8.com/weather/hurricane-helene/high-point-film-student-makes-documentary-on-helene-impacts-in-western-north-carolina/

 

It was another tough year for restaurants and traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. Several national chains announced closures and bankruptcies in 2024 – not to mention the local small businesses that quietly shuttered around the country.

Stores ranging from Advance Auto Parts, to JOANN Inc., have announced closures as well as restaurants, including Red Lobster and Wendy’s.  Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.  After announcing store closings in batches, the retailer confirmed earlier this month that it was preparing to close all locations.  Retail closures were up 69% in 2024 when compared to last year.

https://myfox8.com/news/retailers-chains-that-announced-closures-in-2024/

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Cloudy (slight chance Aft Shwrs)… High 40

Tonight: Rain Likely w/areas of Fog… Low 39

Saturday: Showers w/areas of Fog … High 52

Sunday: Showers … High 65

Monday: Mostly Sunny … High 61

