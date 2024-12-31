News for Tuesday December 31st

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Winston-Salem City Manager Pat Pate said Monday that someone gained unauthorized access to city information systems last week, resulting in a city decision to take down much of the city’s online presence until a solution can be found. The city also will determine whether anyone’s personal or financial information has been compromised, Pate said, adding that systems will not go back online until their safety has been assured. Pate said the city has no knowledge that anyone’s credit card information or other data have been compromised, but that the city will find out the answers and tell the public what the results of the investigation are. https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-online-services-disrupted/article_f7a0a17e-c6d0-11ef-a305-c3b3e86ba5e8.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Krispy Kreme Inc. said Monday its online sales platform has been fully restored three weeks after disclosing a major hacking attack that affected customers’ ability to place orders. The company reported in a December 9th regulatory filing it was notified on November 29th of unauthorized activity on a portion of its information technology systems. Krispy Kreme said it experienced “certain operational disruptions, including with online ordering in parts of the United States.” The company did not comment on whether there is any customer identification information involved in the hacking incident. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/krispy-kreme-online-sales-platform-deals/article_42ee55f6-c6bb-11ef-b3f3-e3d8d4a14946.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The owner of the Roses discount retail store chain has reached an agreement to acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores and keep the brand name. The deal, announced Friday, involves Variety Wholesalers Inc. and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC, which Big Lots hired in September to manage the divesting of the stores. Variety said it “may employ Big Lots associates at the acquired stores and distribution centers, as well as certain corporate associates needed to support the go-forth footprint.” What Stores and Where has yet to be determined. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/roses-variety-wholesales-big-lots/article_bcd61982-c6be-11ef-bc47-1b1763a69ead.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The Salvation Army of Greensboro received a $5 million grant from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez through the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund on Monday. This is the Seventh Year that the Day 1 Families Fund has awarded grants to organizations across the country that work to end family homelessness, according to a Salvation Army of Greensboro news release. The Salvation Army of Greensboro has been serving the community since 1904. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/jeff-bezos-fund-donates-largest-single-gift-of-5-million-to-greensboro-salvation-army/

If you’re in the market for a Used Car, you’ll be interested to know that the Best Times to buy a used car are on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as they typically offer 47.9% more deals than the annual average of 33.1%. Dealerships are attempting to clear out as much inventory as possible to end the year on a bang. https://www.cbtnews.com/timing-is-everything-the-best-and-worst-times-to-score-a-used-car-deal/#:~:text=The%20best%20times%20to%20buy,the%20year%20on%20a%20bang.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Chance of Showers / Breezy … High 58

Tonight: Becoming Clear Later … Low 38

Wednesday (New Year’s Day): Sunny/Breezy … High 51

While Sunshine looks promising the rest of the week into the

Weekend, there is a Cold Trend on it’s way (Saturdays Hi 37)