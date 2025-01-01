Wednesday Word

II Corinthians 5:17…

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

That last line… “Behold, All Things are become New!” How Wonderful would it have been to wake up this New Years Day, look in the mirror, and see that you were in your 20’s again?

Obviously, only those of us who have “aged” would truly appreciate that. Things just don’t become “New” from Day to Day, do they?

There Is One Thing, though… A Wonderful Thing… A Heavenly Thing… GODS MERCY! Brand NEW with Each Morning!

Let Us Partake and Dwell Within that Newness! It’s there for the taking… Every Day! Happy New Year, my Friend!

TRACY