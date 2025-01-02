Thursday News for January 02, 2025

Bundle up…

Bitterly cold air is sweeping over much of the central and eastern US. Temperatures by Saturday will be frigid for millions in what is shaping up to be the coldest of the winter so far. CNN

Will the Triad experience ‘frozen precipitation’ late Sunday night into Monday morning! There is some moisture and temperatures will bottom out around 32 degrees around daybreak on Monday…

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

Interesting: Babies born in 2025 will be known as generation ‘Beta’.

The first generation to grow up in the artificial intelligence world.

Great way to start the new year?

You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh

Go to https://www.nccash.com/ to see if you or a family member has unclaimed cash.

Sad news. The HanesBrands retail location at Thruway shopping center in Winston-Salem at the end of the month (on January 25).

Please pray for store employees that will be looking for other employment.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/hanesbrands-thruway-outlet-store/article

College Football (Today)

Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs Notre Dame at 4pm this afternoon in New Orleans.

The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff semi-finals.

Gator Bowl

Duke vs Mississippi tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at 7:30pm.

Update: Not all Big Lots stores will close after all.

Variety Wholesalers, based in Henderson, NC plans to operate the stores under the Big Lots brand, according to a press release. Which locations will stay open?

https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2024/12/30/big-lots-closures-in-nc-some-may-stay-open-transfer-to-roses-parent/77324283007/

Fact: a six-year-old will laugh an average of 300 times a day.

An adult will laugh less than 100 times a day!

Let’s laugh more in 2025…

On his first full day in office, NC Governor Josh Stein is visiting Asheville announcing his first executive orders that will help support Helene recovery efforts in our western mountains.

BTW: Josh Stein took the oath of office to become North Carolina’s 76th Governor on Wednesday, January 1st. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby administered the oath of office. Public inauguration events will take place on January 11th and 12th in Raleigh.

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/helene-relief-gov-stein-visiting-asheville-announcing-first-executive-orders

Something to ponder for the New Year, from Jesus Calling for Kids by Sarah Young…

“It’s a new year, and I have a great adventure planned for you.

Come to Me with a heart that is willing to be changed.

Don’t make the same mistakes you made last year. This year try doing things My way. I know that trying something new can be frightening. But I also know you, and I understand you completely. You can trust Me to wrap you up in My Love – a love that never ends.” SOUIRCE: Jesus Calling by Sarah Young

A familiar verse from Jeremiah 29:11

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord,

“plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Remembering Jimmy Carter. Funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter have been released, spanning six days, three cities and multiple stops.

Jimmy Carter passed away last Sunday (Dec 29) at the age of 100.

Thursday, January 9 will be a National Day of Mourning.

The Capitol will be open to the public ahead of Carter’s funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral at 10am next Thursday (Jan 09) at 10am.

*Following the service in DC, the family will attend a private ‘celebration of life’ service at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, where the former president taught Sunday school for decades. Carter will be buried next to his wife. Rosalynn, beneath a willow tree at their home in Plains, Georgia. (Rosalynn passed away in November 2023).

Source: Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, the group tasked with coordinating state funerals. www.wfdd.org/story/jimmy-carter-will-have-funeral-services-plains-ga-atlanta-and-washington-dc

https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/30/politics/jimmy-carter-funeral-plans/index.html

Update: Power has been restored to nearly all of Puerto Rico after a massive outage on New Year’s Eve. The cause of the blackout is still under investigation.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/puerto-rico-new-years-eve-blackout-power-outage

Update: The suspect in the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans acted alone, according to the FBI. At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured when the man plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in a pickup truck.

BTW: The FBI now saying that there is no definitive connection between the attack in New Orleans and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/new-orleans-truck-attack-suspect-01-02-25-hnk/index.html

Simple things that help us all stay healthy…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068