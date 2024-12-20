Friday News for December 20, 2024

5 sleeps till Christmas Day

Winter officially begins this Saturday (Dec 21)

Expect ‘much colder temperatures’ for the weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Mountains (Boone, Blowing Rock, Newland)

Snow expected later today. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches (higher elevations)

While 90% of Americans do something to celebrate Christmas, fewer than half usually attend church at Christmastime. A survey from Lifeway Research revealing that only 47% of Americans attend church services during the Christmas season.

NOTE: Interestingly, those who largely skip out on church during the holidays said they are simply waiting on an invitation…

https://cbn.com/news/us/how-many-americans-actually-go-church-during-christmas-new-survey-reveals-holiday?

The annual Christmas drive-thru at High Point University begins TONIGHT (Dec 20) through December 27th 5 till 8pm nightly. FREE.

Christmas for the City this Saturday afternoon 1-6pm at the Benton (downtown WS)

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, December 20, 2024

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center = now – 1:30pm

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 801 = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Big Lots is launching a going-out-of-business sale at all of its remaining stores nationwide. Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in September with plans to sell its assets to a private equity firm. But the deal fell through. https://www.axios.com/2024/12/20/big-lots-stores-closing-list-liquidation-bankruptcy

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is raising its minimum hourly wage, to $18.50 per hour, effective January 12, 2025. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2024/12/atrium-health-wake-forest-baptist-raises-minimum-wage-for-teammates

Simple things that help us all stay healthy…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

Proper care of your Poinsettia…

Poinsettia’s need adequate light, but NOT direct sunlight.

Don’t forget to water your plant, but not too much.

Poinsettias prefer temperatures between 65 to 75 degrees during the day and slightly cooler at night. (So do I 😊)

*More tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.marthastewart.com/poinsettia-care-8399482

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

High School Football: State Playoffs = Whirlies vs Rams

Undefeated Grimsley will play Rolesville TONIGHT in the state 4-A High School football championship game at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. 7pm kick off

https://myfox8.com/sports/triad-high-school/grimsley-high-school-football-advances-to-state-championship-game/

Looking to purchase a car? New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are the best days to buy a used car, based on sales over the past year.

On those days, there are 47% more deals than average, per this survey.

Deals will still be better than usual through February 2025.

*Based on ‘iSeeCars’ analysis of over 39 million used car sales from 2023 into 2024

https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio/news/national/here-are-the-10-best-and-worst-times-to-buy-a-used-car

Veteran Fox News host Neil Cavuto signed off on Thursday at the end of “Your World,” the afternoon program he has hosted since Fox News launched in 1996. Cavuto, one of the network’s last remaining on-air stars to publicly clash with Donald Trump, fact-checking the former President’s claims about everything from Covid-19 treatments to hurricane-related misinformation. www.nbcnews.com/media/neil-cavuto-frequent-trump-target-exits-fox-news-28-years-rcna184892

RING THOSE BELLS. Your generosity helps locally…

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues thru Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Celebrating the season of Advent.

On Sunday, we light the 4th candle of Advent (PEACE)

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you.

I do not give to you as the world gives.

Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” John 14:27

*Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during the Advent season and beyond.

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming”. Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his church.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7