SUN@5 on WBFJ December 22, 2024

“The Spirit of Christmas” with Joni Eareckson Tada

Joni reflects on the true meaning of Christmas through scripture, hymns and heartfelt stories.

Joined by husband, Ken Tada, and co-host Shauna Amick, the half-hour features favorite Scripture and hymns that exemplify the true spirit of Christmas. Joni and friends helping us to on Jesus during this busy holiday season.

BIO: Joni Eareckson Tada is an writer, speaker and respected global leader in disability advocacy. Although a 1967 diving accident left her a quadriplegic, she emerged from rehabilitation with a determination to help others with similar disabilities. Mrs. Tada serves as CEO of Joni and Friends, a Christian organization which provides programs and services for thousands of families living with disability around the world.

Joni and her husband, Ken Tada, have been married since 1982 and enjoy serving the Joni and Friends ministry together. On July 30, 2017, Joni “celebrated” 50 years of living well in her wheelchair, a remarkable testimony to God’s sustaining grace.

https://joniandfriends.org/

“A Gift Only You Can Give” with Ron Hutchcraft.

A audio devotional from “A Word With You”. What are you willing to give this Christmas?

Learn more at www.anewstory.com

https://hutchcraft.com/a-word-with-you/your-most-important-relationship/a-gift-only-you-can-give-9889

