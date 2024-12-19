Thursday News for December 19, 2024

6 sleeps till Christmas Day

Winter officially begins this Saturday (Dec 21)

Expect ‘much cooler temperatures’ heading into the weekend.

Snow? Well, the chances are SLIM for a ‘white Christmas’ in the Piedmont this year.

According to Van Denton (Fox 8), the last time we had a good snow at Christmas was in 2010. It was a 2 day event for NC. The Triad and western counties had measurable snowfall on Christmas Day.

Wanna see some flurries? Head ‘west’ to the Northern Mountains (Boone area)

Scattered ‘Snow Showers’ Friday into Friday evening

Shipping deadlines TODAY (Dec 19), if you want it there by Christmas day…

US Postal Service: Priority mail

UPS: 3-day Select

FedEx: Express Saver www.cnn.com/2024/12/15/business/holiday-shipping-deadlines/index.html?utm

Taco Bell has added chicken nuggets to its menu for a limited time.

*Think zesty jalapeño flavor nuggets coated in tortilla chips and breadcrumbs. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/nation-world/food-drink/taco-bell-chicken-nuggets/article

Wanna be a ‘Hotdogger’? Oscar Mayer is now accepting applications for its coveted “Hotdogger” position, offering recent college graduates the chance to drive the iconic 27-foot Wienermobile across the country. Applicants must be ready for a year of nationwide travel, media engagement and heavy use of hot dog puns.

You have until January 31, 2025 to apply. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://heinz.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/KraftHeinz_Careers/job/Chicago-IL/Oscar-Mayer-Wienermobile-Spokesperson_R-88072

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Kernersville Family YMCA on West Mountain Street = 9 – 1:30pm

Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

Green Street Baptist Church in High Point = 12:30 – 6pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm

Davie County Library (North Main) in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Friday, December 20, 2024

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center = 8am – 1:30pm

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 801 = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

‘Jesus Calling’ by Sarah Young (mini devotional)…

I am Immanuel—God with you at all times.

This promise provides a solid foundation for your Joy.

Many people try to pin their pleasure to temporary things,

but My Presence is eternal. Rejoice greatly, knowing that your Savior will never leave you or forsake you.

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” –Deuteronomy 31:8

Traffic Alert in Forsyth County

I-40 EB at the McGregor Road Bridge

Left lane near the bridge will be closed today till 3pm for scheduled repairs.

Source: NC-DOT

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Travel Tip: You can avoid a blood clot by staying hydrated (so, drink plenty of water). And of course, GET MOVING. If able, get up and walk every two hours for at least 5 to 10 minutes. BTW: Experts suggest that if you’re sitting for 4 hours or more, you are at a much higher risk of blood clots. https://vascular.org/your-vascular-health

New this morning. Amazon drivers went on strike in four states across the country with less than a week to go before Christmas. Amazon stressing that the strike will NOT affect holiday deliveries.

Members of the Teamsters union are striking to pressure Amazon for a labor agreement.

https://apnews.com/article/amazon-strike-teamsters-delivery-gifts-1ea28e27bc3ddd88d9f0c7c53f798d1d

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, the third rate cut in a row for 2024. The lending rate now 4.25%-4.5%, a two-year low.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/fed-cuts-interest-rates-quarter-point/