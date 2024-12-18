WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

December 18, 2024

The story behind the Christmas song…

Have you ever wonder about the story behind a song?
Well, here’s a snippet of the story behind some of our holiday favorites… Kurt

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
When this song was first presented with its lyrics, it drew strong criticism for being too depressing.
After first resisting, the writer made several changes to make the song more uplifting.

Silent Night
It was Christmas Eve and the church organ was no longer working so
this song was written for accompaniment by guitar.

Joy To The World
Written as a hymn glorifying Christ’s triumphant return rather than His birth,
it is now the most published Christmas hymn in North America.

Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire
This song was written during a blistering hot summer in an effort to stay cool by thinking cool.
Thus, the most performed Christmas song was born.

I’ll Be Home For Christmas
This song is sung from the point of view of an overseas soldier
during WWII, writing a letter to his family back home.

Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Due to its seasonal lyrics, it is commonly regarded as a Christmas song.
However, despite the cheery, holiday feel; it is a love song that never mentions Christmas.

 

O Holy Night
Controversy swirled around this song when it received negative reaction from French church
authorities for being too contemporary or having “a lack of musical taste.”

Jingle Bells
Originally composed as a Thanksgiving song in 1857 long before it became a Yuletide classic.

It Came Upon A Midnight Clear
Originally written as a poem and published in a church magazine.
With its popularity, the following year, it was set to music.

The First Noel
Originally composed in the 15th century as an instrumental for a French play.
Words weren’t added until the 1830’s.

