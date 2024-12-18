Wednesday News for December 18, 2024

One week till Christmas Day

Winter officially begins this Saturday (Dec 21)

Spring begins on (March 20) = 93 days away 😊

Patchy Dense Fog across central North Carolina including the Triad.

Mostly cloudy. Breezy and mild…High 67

Normal (average) HIGH for today should be around 50 degrees.

Honda and Nissan are discussing a possible merger.

Sources confirming that Mitsubishi is part of these preliminary talks, bringing a potential third major Japanese car manufacturer into the mix.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/17/business/honda-nissan-merger-talks/index.html

TODAY is the final day to make changes to your health coverage that starts January 1st. Visit HealthCare.gov OR reach out to a health insurance professional for assistance.

Shipping deadlines, if you want it there by Christmas day…

TODAY is the day to mail out those Cards and Ground packages through the US Postal Service, if you want it there by Christmas day.

DEC 19 (THURS) Deadlines for…

US Postal: Priority mail

UPS: 3-day select

FedEx: Express saver

www.cnn.com/2024/12/15/business/holiday-shipping-deadlines/index.html?utm

You can honor someone special TODAY (Dec 18) at one of three

Salvation Army Red Kettle locations in Davidson County!

Simply donate $10 dollars or more at a RED KETTLE then fill out a slip designating your donation in honor of that special someone.

*Three Walmart locations in Davidson County (only) are participating!

The list of honorees will be published later in The Lexington Dispatch.

The Salvation Army ‘Red Kettle’ campaign continues through Christmas Eve.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/day-of-giving-will-allow-davidson-county-red-kettle-donors-to-honor-someone-with-donation/article

“Bluey” is heading to the big screen.

A film based on the hit Australian animated kids’ series will hit theaters in 2027.

www.usnews.com/news/entertainment/articles/2024-12-17/bluey-is-bound-for-the-big-screen-with-a-feature-film-coming-in-2027#google_vignette

It’s sure to be a ‘smash’ for the Town of Wallburg?

Construction has begun on four pickleball courts and a picnic shelter next to Cupcake Cuties off Highway 109 in Wallburg.

The pickleball courts should be open this Spring, according to the Lexington Dispatch. *BTW: A $150,000 dollar state grant will help off-set the cost of the courts.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/pickleball-courts-planned-for-spring-2025-opening-in-wallburg/

Beginning Thursday, Taco Bell is adding chicken nuggets to its menu for a limited time. *Think zesty jalapeño flavor nuggets coated in tortilla chips and breadcrumbs. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/nation-world/food-drink/taco-bell-chicken-nuggets/article