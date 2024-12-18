WHAT'S NEW
December 18, 2024

“CHRISTMAS FOR THE CITY”
Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, December 21 (1-6pm)

Over 70 churches, 50 non-profits and several businesses coming together to present “Christmas for the City” for the community with live music, kids & student activities, a toy workshop and a wide variety of visual arts & much more!

https://www.christmasforthecity.com/
(336) 747-3067

