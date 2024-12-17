Tuesday News for December 17, 2024

One week till Christmas Eve

Winter officially begins this Saturday (Dec 21)

Spring begins on (March 20) = 94 days away 😊

Today is Maple Syrup day: Fun Facts

-A maple tree must be around 45 years old before it is tapped for syrup making.

-It takes an average of 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of maple syrup.

-Quebec, Canada is the world’s largest supplier, producing 75% of the world’s maple syrup. Vermont, the TOP maple syrup producing state. www.farmersalmanac.com/maple-syrup-facts

Shipping deadlines, if you want it there by Christmas day…

DEC 18 (WED) US Postal Service: First class Cards and Ground packages

DEC 19 (THURS)

US Postal: Priority mail

UPS: 3-day select

FedEx: Express saver www.cnn.com/2024/12/15/business/holiday-shipping-deadlines/index.html?utm

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center earning a ‘high performing’ ranking for maternity care in the recent edition of U.S. News & World Report. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/thomasville-medical-earns-high-performing-ranking-in-maternity-care/article_

Update: The December 15 deadline to make changes to your health coverage has been extended through this Wednesday (Dec 18), for enroll in coverage that starts on Jan 1st. Visit HealthCare.gov or reach out to a health insurance professional for assistance.

Drones, Drones Everywhere? The FBI has received around 5,000 tips over the past few weeks regarding drones. The agency is still investigating about 100 tips…

https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/17/us/sightings-drone-regulations-detection-technology/index

The investigation continues into a school shooting inside Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, just days before Christmas break.

A student and a teacher were fatally wounded. Two other victims are in critical condition. The shooter was a 15-year-old student at the school.

*A second-grade student at the school actually called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.

Continue to pray for all involved…

https://cbn.com/news/us/15-year-old-girl-identified-shooter-christian-school-wisconsin

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Laurel Oak Christian Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Wesley Memorial UMC in High Point = Till 7pm tonight

Habitat Davie ReStore in Advance = noon – 5pm

Yadkin Family YMCA in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated. Cold weather reduces air pressure.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023