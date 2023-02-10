WHAT'S NEW
Chick-fil-A testing new cauliflower sandwich?

wbfj-verne
February 10, 2023

Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich – has no chicken in it.

Chick-fil-A is testing its first ‘plant-forward entrée’- the cauliflower sandwich.

The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut, real cauliflower that is marinated, breaded with their signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun – with two dill pickle chips.  And we can try it in the Triad – participating CFA locations in Greensboro will test the new offering beginning this Monday (Feb 13) for a limited time.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/chick-fil-a-cauliflower-sandwich/85

