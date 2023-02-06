WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home RECALL: Hundreds of food products, NC included…

RECALL: Hundreds of food products, NC included…

wbfj-verne
February 6, 2023

RECALL: Around 400 food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products – with a ‘Fresh Creative Cuisine’ label – have been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. All of the recalled items were sold in late January in several states including North Carolina. (FDA)

Check out the list of foods in this recall on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fresh-ideation-food-group-llc-recalls-sandwiches-and-other-products-because-possible-health-risk#recall-announcement

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Monday News: Feb 06, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 6, 2023

SUN@5: H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem

wbfj-verne
February 5, 2023

White House to end Covid-19 ‘health emergencies’ May 11, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 3, 2023

Friday News: Feb 03, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 3, 2023

Thursday News: Feb 02, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 2, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
February 1, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.