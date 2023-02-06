RECALL: Hundreds of food products, NC included…

RECALL: Around 400 food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products – with a ‘Fresh Creative Cuisine’ label – have been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. All of the recalled items were sold in late January in several states including North Carolina. (FDA)

