Tuesday News: Feb 14, 2023

Above normal temperatures this week (average temp for today 53 degrees)

February is American Heart Month

Fact: Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

*Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health

and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.

Blood Donation: Giving the ‘Give of Life’

Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Gotta have them: Most popular color of rose = RED (love, desire, etc.)

BTW: Blue is the rarest color for a rose (known for mystery)

https://www.rd.com/list/6-rose-colors-and-their-meanings/

Do you know where you sweetie likes to sit in a movie theater!

AMC Theaters: Ticket pricing based on where you sit????

America’s largest movie chain saying that movie ticket prices will now be based on seat location. Meaning that your middle seats will now cost ‘more’ while seats in the front will be cheaper… https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/business/amc-movie-ticket-prices/index.html

Valentine’s Day STUFF

NC Town names to have fun with on Valentine’s day

Love Valley, an authentic western town situated in the foothills

of the Brushy Mountains north of Statesville. Population 104?

The town of Flowers in Johnston County

Rose Hill in Duplin county

Roseboro in Sampson County

‘Red Cross’ is a town in Albemarle (east of Charlotte in Stanly County)

Valentines, Virginia (on the border of North Carolina and Virginia)

College Hoops:

Miami too much for the Tarheels Last night.

Tonight (Feb 14)…

Duke hosting Notre Dame (7pm)

NC State on the road at Syracuse (7pm)

Valentine’s Day

(Food) From sweet donuts filled with chocolatey romance to savory boxes of chicken nuggets packaged from the heart, there’s something for sweet and salty lovers alike.

Specials from Chick-Fil-A, Dunkin’, Pappa John’s, Bojangle’s, Starbucks…

https://www.eatthis.com/heart-shaped-fast-foods-valentines-day/

Cracker Barrel offers couples a romantic new venture for Valentine’s Day. Five couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year.

Here’s the deal: Each couple will need to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel location. Interested couples need to post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between now and February 16.

NOTE: If you’re not ready to pop the question yet, Cracker Barrel also has a more non-committal option available for Valentine’s Day…

Get a FREE dessert if you purchase two entrees! Simple? 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/business/cracker-barrel-valentines-day-proposal-trnd/index.html

Spartan nation in shock. Three people died, and five others were wounded after a gunman opened fire Monday night on Michigan State University’s campus. Police said the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 43-year-old (black) suspect had no affiliation with the school, police said during a press conference this morning.

All classes, athletics and campus-related activities at the east Lansing college have been canceled for at least 48 hours. https://msu.edu/

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/14/us/michigan-state-university-shots-fired-tuesday/index.html

“Dire”. Seven survivors were rescued from the rubble in Turkey overnight, more than a week after a pair of devastating earthquakes struck the region.

The death toll has exceeded 37,000 in Turkey and Syria. Now, a shift to assist millions of people that are struggling without shelter or enough food in the bitter cold.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/survivors-ever-fewer-earthquake-rubble-turkey-syria-2023-02-12/

Republican Nikki Haley (former Governor of South Carolina) officially launches her 2024 Presidential run today.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2023/february/haley-announces-presidential-campaign-challenging-trump

Asbury University in Kentucky: A campus revival continues…

The Asbury Collegian reports that during a call to confession last Wednesday, Feb. 8, at least 100 people fell to their knees and bowed at the altar. Since then it has turned into a Holy Spirit outpouring that shows no signs of stopping.

Note: A revival like this is not uncommon for Asbury. Back in 1970, a similar service lasted for two weeks. Since then, there hasn’t been an act of worship of this length.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/revival-underway-at-asbury-university-in-kentucky-the-holy-spirit-was-tangible-in-the-room

“I Love You” Mattel has announced that it will be relaunching ‘Barney’, the iconic purple dinosaur franchise that exploded in popularity in the 1990s. A new animated Barney series is set to debut in 2024

BTW: Barney & Friends premiered in 1992 and ran for 14 seasons on PBS.

https://www.comingsoon.net/tv/news/1267046-mattel-to-relaunch-barney-first-look-image-revealed

“This is how God showed his love among us:

He sent his one and only Son into the world

that we might live through him.

This is love: not that we loved God,

but that he loved us and sent his Son

as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.

Dear friends, since God so loved us,

we also ought to love one another.” 1 John 4:9-11 NIV

“We know what real love is because Jesus gave up his life for us.

So, we also ought to give up our lives for our brothers and sisters.” 1 John 3:16