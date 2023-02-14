Valentine’s Day Specials and Deals
Valentine’s Day food deals: 25 of the best discounts & freebies!
Restaurants Offerings
Auntie Anne’s:Auntie Anne’s is celebrating Valentine’s Day by rewarding Auntie Anne’s rewards members with three options: a BOGO deal and $5 off any pretzel bucket on February 14, as well as a free original pretzel with the purchase of mini pretzel dogs and a drink now through April 30.
- Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill is celebrating love with a perfectly paired entrée with a twist: a scallop and shrimp scampi filet featuring a 7-ounce wood-grilled filet mignon, topped with tender bay scallops and shrimp that’s tossed in a garlic scampi sauce and with two signature sides. Available for dine-in for $32.90, guests can indulge in this dish from Thursday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 15.
- Black Angus Steakhouse:From Thursday, February 9, to Tuesday, February 14, Black Angus will offer its exclusive Eat Your Heart Out feast – a Sweet Deal for Two ($58 each), which includes a three-course meal consisting of two 6oz filet mignon, two side dishes, two 4oz lobster tails, one steakhouse starter to share, one dessert to share, molasses bread and two prosecco splits. You can also add a bouquet of roses to your order for an additional cost. Make your reservations today!
- Burger King: Royal Perks members can enjoy a BOGO Whopper on Valentine’s Day. Redeem with a coupon found in the Offers tab of the app oronline.
- California Pizza Kitchen:From February 9 to February 14, California Pizza Kitchen is offering a Sweet Deal for Two dine-in promotion. Choose from the Classic or Adventure packages to enjoy one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert! Make Valentine’s Day extra special with their heart-shaped, crispy thin-crust pizzas. Plus, receive a Bonus Card for your next visit when you purchase a Sweet Deal Package.
- Chick-fil-A:For past Valentine’s Days, Chick-fil-A has offered 30-count nuggets and 10-count chick-n-minis on trays in the shape of a heart. These special trays were only available at participating restaurants, so please check with your local restaurant to confirm.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels:Last year, for Valentine’s Day on February 14, Einstein Bros. Bagels offered guests the Sweetheart Special Brunch Box so they could treat a loved one first thing in the morning with a breakfast spread for two. We hope to see the deal again this year!
- Gopuff: Treat yourself or a loved one with goodies and gifts from Gopuff! From February 2 to the 14th, customers can get 25% off select seasonal candy from Brach’s, Dove and M&M’s. Plus, get 15 percent off two red, rose, or sparkling wines to help celebrate the Day of love.
- Hard Rock Cafe:Follow your heart to Hard Rock Café for a Valentine’s Day treat. Specials feature a Flirtini, Strip Steak Scampi and a complimentary side of onion rings if you order both.
- Home Run Inn:From one of America’s top 10 frozen pizza brands, get $10 off an order of heart-shaped frozen pizzas to show your love to your special someone.
- Hungry Howie’s: Pizza is all you need this Valentine’s Day! Enjoy a Hungry Howie’s Heart-Shaped Pizza with one topping or Heart-Shaped 3-Cheeser Howie Bread for $7.99 at participating locations nationwide from Feb. 13 to 14.
- Insomnia Cookies: In the mood for something sweet? Insomnia Cookies is featuring a Valentine’s Day collection that ranges from a 12-pack box of love to a red velvet heart cake and more. There’s no better way to say ‘I love you’ than with a warm, velvety treat.
- Jamba(formerly Jamba Juice): They are offering treats for the two of you! Jamba Rewards members can enjoy $2 off two smoothies, juices and bowls this Valentine’s Day. Plus, if you order through the app or Jamba.com, you can order the underground menu item – the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie only available in February.
- Kona Grill: Kona Grill is offering Valentine’s Day Specials from February 10 to February 14. Choose from fan-favorite Surf & Turfs, Steaks, Sushi Rolls and more. Celebrate with a glass of La Marca Prosecco and a California Roll Ring topped with Caviar for just $19. Make your reservation for Valentine’s Day Weekend Brunch, Valentine’s Day Dinner or plan your romantic at home dinner with Kona Grill takeout and delivery.
- Krispy Kreme:Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a Choc-full-of-love (and Hershey’s) Valentine’s Day Dozen. Now through February 14, get the sweetest box of chocolate you’ll find with four new heart-shaped doughnuts featuring Hershey’s chocolate.
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria:From Tastes of Chicago, this direct-to-consumer company is offering famed Chicago Pizzeria, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria heart-shaped pizza package that you can purchase and have shipped to you! It includes one round deep-dish pizza and one heart-shaped deep-dish pizza, and you can simply reheat both before enjoying.
- Maggiano’s Little Italy:The Italian diner is serving up their “That’s Amore!” dinner-for-two menu from Feb. 9 to 15. The special three-course prix fixe menu offers a choice of any starter or two side salads, two entrées, two desserts and adult beverages for $90.
- Marco’s Pizza:We love a heart-shaped pizza! Use code “HEART” to order a 1-toping heart-shaped pizza starting at $9.99 between Feb. 10 to Feb. 14.
- Moe’sSouthwest Grill: Need a Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone? Spend $25+ from now to February 15 in Moe’s gift cards online and receive $5 in Moe Rewards.
- Fields:Right now, until Valentine’s Day, Mrs. Fields is offering their signature cookies and gifts to share with your loved ones. You can even get them delivered! Just be sure to place your order as soon as possible to ensure delivery on or before Valentine’s Day. Use code VDAY25 for 25% off select Valentine’s Day gifts.
- Olive Garden:There are many specials going on that you can enjoy on Valentine’s Day this year. You can get family-style meals, $6 take home entrées, wine to-go starting at $18 and lunch-sized favorites starting at $8.99.
- Outback Steakhouse:From February 9 to February 14, Outback is running a Valentine’s Day four-course special starting at $60. This special menu includes a grilled shrimp on the Barbie appetizer, two side salads, two entrees and cheesecake. Outback is also bringing back the Berry Passiontini just for Valentine’s Day! The Berry Passion Tini is made with Tito’s, Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum and pineapple juice hand shaken with pureed strawberries and black cherries.
- Peter Piper Pizza:The pizzeria is offering up a Sweetheart Special that includes a heart-shaped, one-topping pizza and a large strawberry crunch dessert for $21. The special runs now through February 14.
- Round Table Pizza: Make any pizza a heart-shaped pizza for the whole month of February.
- The Capital Grille: This Valentine’s Day weekend, The Capital Grille is offering a menu of classic and contemporary wine-friendly cuisine – everything you need to Wine, Dine and Dazzle this Valentine’s Day!
- G.I. Fridays:Now through April 3, in honor of Valentine’s Day, get a three-course feast for two ranging from $28 to $48. Choices include an appetizer to share, your choice of two entrees, and a dessert.
- White Castle: Experience a special night at the Castle on February 14 from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M., complete with table service. Book your Valentine’s Day reservationnow through Open Table.
