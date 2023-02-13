Rose colors have ‘meanings’?
Valentine’s day is coming up on Tuesday, February 14 !
Most popular color of roses = RED (love, desire, etc.)
Yellow = Friendship
Deep Pink = Gratitude
Light Pink = Appreciation
White = Innocence (think weddings)
Purple = Passion
Orange = Fascination
Peach = Thank You
‘Green’ = New beginning (or Good News)
BTW: Blue is the rarest color for a rose (known for mystery)
Do you know your ‘rose colors’ and their meaning? https://www.rd.com/list/6-rose-colors-and-their-meanings/
