Rose colors have ‘meanings’?

wbfj-verne
February 13, 2023

Valentine’s day is coming up on Tuesday, February 14 !

Most popular color of roses = RED (love, desire, etc.)

Yellow = Friendship

Deep Pink = Gratitude

Light Pink = Appreciation

White = Innocence (think weddings)

Purple = Passion

Orange = Fascination

Peach = Thank You

‘Green’ = New beginning (or Good News)

BTW: Blue is the rarest color for a rose (known for mystery)

Do you know your ‘rose colors’ and their meaning? https://www.rd.com/list/6-rose-colors-and-their-meanings/

