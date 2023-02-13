Monday News: Feb 13, 2023

Monday News: February 13, 2023

Above normal temperatures this week (average temp for today 53 degrees)

North Carolina is one of the states with the least accidents in the workplace. Only 2.2 out of every 100 full-time workers injured. North Carolina’s rate is 24% lower than the yearly average. Source: High Rise Financial

‘Out of an abundance of caution’ The US military shot down another UFO over Michigan’s Lake Huron on Sunday – the fourth flying object to be shot down over North American airspace in eight days! www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/us-jets-down-4-objects-in-8-days-unprecendented-in-peacetime

Would you try it?? Chick-Fil-A is testing a plant-based chicken sandwich alternative – a fried cauliflower sandwich, in select markets.

And we can try it in the Triad – participating CFA locations in Greensboro will offer the fried cauliflower sandwich for a limited time…beginning today (Feb 13).

which took four years to develop.

Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich – has no chicken in it.

The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut, real cauliflower that is marinated, breaded with their signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun – with two dill pickle chips. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/chick-fil-a-cauliflower-sandwich/85

RECALL ALERT: Millions of bottles of this ‘cleaner’ are being recalled.

Fabuloso is recalling certain lots of its Multi-purpose cleaner because of bacterial contamination. The bottles in question were manufactured between December 14, 2022 through January 23, 2023 and were sold at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

The first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/business/fabuloso-cleaner-recall/index.html

Update: More than 35,000 people now dead in Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquakes hit the region last Monday. More than 70 nations and dozens of NGOs have responded. Earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria need your prayers in the midst of immense suffering!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2023/february/operation-blessing-being-lsquo-god-rsquo-s-hands-and-feet-rsquo-in-turkish-communities-destroyed-by-deadly-quakes

College Hoops: UNC hosting Miami Tonight (Feb 13) at 7pm.

“Hail to the Chiefs”\

Kansas City (the Chiefs) come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 with a last-minute 38-35 victory. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/injured-mahomes-gives-god-glory-after-leading-chiefs-to-super-bowl-i-wanna-thank-god-man

Animal Planet: Team Fluff wins Puppy Bowl

The coveted “Lombarky” trophy was awarded to Team Fluff for the second year in a row. *The ‘Puppy Bowl’ promotes shelter adoptions and foster pet awareness.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/12/sport/puppy-bowl-2023-winner/index.html

Twins? The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday. Christina Allegretti (the wife of Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti)

gave birth to twin girls early Sunday morning back home in Chicago. Nick was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel in Arizona.

On the Eagles side: Starting center Jason Kelce and his wife are expecting their third child at any moment. In fact, Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, brought her obstetrician with her to the big game. (Lucky doc!) Baby watch continues! 😊

https://journalnow.com/sports/football/christina-allegretti-wife-of-chiefs-nick-allegretti-gives-birth-to-twins-on-super-bowl-morning/

“This baby is healthy, and safe”

Monica Kelsey, CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, issuing a statement after an infant in Kentucky became the first in the state to be dropped off safely in a “baby box” at a fire station last week. *All 50 states have a safe surrender law that secures a safe drop-off of the newborn and protects the surrendering parent from criminal charges as long as the infant is not a victim of neglect or abuse. “Safe Haven baby Boxes’ are installed into exterior walls of designated hospitals or public safety buildings, providing a safe place to drop off a newborn while remaining anonymous, preventing the illegal abandonment of newborns.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/12/us/kentucky-baby-box-infant-surrendered/index.html

In North Carolina, Ashe County has just installed a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Ashe County Law Enforcement Center in Jefferson. The Ashe Pregnancy Care Center is involved in spreading the availability of the drop-off box to the local community. DSS and Ashe Memorial hospital are all part of making sure the newborn baby is safe and placed in a safe home.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ashe-sheriffs-office-creates-ncs-first-infant-surrender-drop-box/article

The longest church service at Asbury University in Kentucky (since 1970) continues. For over one hundred hours, people have filled the rows of Hughes Auditorium at Asbury to worship. Students and community members continue to find peace in dwelling and worshiping in the chapel which began last Wednesday spontaneously when students felt the urge to stay after the mandatory chapel service. Note: A revival like this is not uncommon for Asbury. Back in 1970, a similar service lasted for two weeks. Since then, there hasn’t been an act of worship of this length.

www.wkyt.com/2023/02/12/longest-church-service-asbury-since-1970-has-been-happening-non-stop-since-wednesday/

“Don’t just get good enough to be in the rock band.

Get good enough to be in the symphony.”

*Sound Biblical advice on hard work and dedication from Jack W. Hayford, pastor of The Church on the Way in Van Nuys, California. Also, founder of The King’s College and Seminary in 1997. Hayford passed away January 8, 2023 at the age of 88.

Update: Jack Hayford public ‘celebration of life’ service planned

*A public memorial service will be held this Saturday (Feb 18) at 1pm (Pacific Time) at the Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch, CA. This event will also be livestreamed.

A public viewing will take place Tuesday, Feb 14 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills in LA.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/public-memorial-service-announced-to-celebrate-the-life-of-pastor-jack-hayford

Cards and condolences can be mailed to The Church on the Way.

The address is on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The Church on the Way / Pastor Jack Hayford

14300 Sherman Way

Van Nuys, CA 91405