Friday News: Feb 10, 2023

Super Bowl Weekend: Cooler temperatures for the Triad. Rain, snow mix possible for early Sunday morning?

Northern Mountains: A big snow (10+ inches) is possible Saturday night and Sunday. If you are visiting (Sugar Mtn) this weekend, 4-wheel drive is highly recommended and may be required in much of the village. Be prepared & be safe. https://seesugar.com/winter-weather-driving-tips

RECALL ALERT: Millions of bottles of this ‘cleaner’ are being recalled.

Fabuloso is recalling certain lots of its Multi-purpose cleaner because of bacterial contamination. The bottles in question were manufactured between December 14, 2022 through January 23, 2023 and were sold at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

You can contact the company for a refund at 1-855-703-0166.

The first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/business/fabuloso-cleaner-recall/index.html

What are you snacking on this Sunday?

BTW: Americans will eat a (estimated) 1.4 billion chicken wings on Sunday!

“So cute!” Millions will be watching the Super Bowl this Sunday….

Excitement is also building for another big game on Sunday…the Puppy Bowl. This year’s televised event will help 122 puppies get adopted into their forever homes –

while promoting shelter and foster pet awareness.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/us/iyw-puppy-bowl-shelters-rescue-groups/index.html

TOPIC of conversation: Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich – has no chicken in it.

Chick-fil-A is testing its first ‘plant-forward entrée’- the cauliflower sandwich.

The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut, real cauliflower that is marinated, breaded with their signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun – with two dill pickle chips. And we can try it in the Triad – participating CFA locations in Greensboro will test the new offering beginning this Monday (Feb 13) for a limited time.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/chick-fil-a-cauliflower-sandwich/85

Update: The death toll in Turkey and Syria following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake has surpassed 21,000 people. Rescuers are trying to find the last remaining survivors while international groups struggle to deliver aid to victims. New snowfall, as well as cold temperatures, lack of water, communications and power are all slowing efforts.

https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-9-23-intl/index.html

Samaritan’s Purse has set up an emergency ‘field hospital’ in Turkey.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2023/february/death-toll-in-turkey-syria-earthquake-surges-past-19-000-rescue-efforts-still-underway

College Hoops (Saturday Games)

Wake Forest hosting Georgia Tech (Tip off at 5pm)

NC State at BC (noon)

UNC hosting Clemson (2pm)

Duke at Virginia (4pm)

Appleby is a fan of Applebee’s?

Wake Forest basketball standout Tyree Appleby has landed an N-I-L deal with the restaurant chain Applebee’s.

Appleby, the player, hooked up with the restaurant chain in early January, but the announcement of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal was made this week.

In a new promotion, the player and restaurant have a question…

“Why isn’t Applebee’s spelled with a Y?” Appleby tries to get them to change the name of the restaurant by putting a “Y” over the end of the name.

There’s a website where fans can go to help with Appleby’s cause. By going to YnotApplebY.com to cast a vote for changing the name, fans can get coupons for the restaurant. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forests-tyree-appleby-lands-nil-deal-with-restaurant-chain-applebees/article_53f101d6-a878-11ed-853b-23b23add6216.html

Earlier news…

“Celebrating 50 years of Carolina fun”

Carowinds plans to hire hundreds of seasonal workers.

A week-long hiring event is coming up between Saturday (Feb 18) thru Friday (Feb 24).

To learn more about available positions visit https://jobs.cedarfair.com/carowinds

https://www.carowinds.com/blog/media-center/2023-cedar-fair-hiring-week

American popular music icon Burt Bacharach passed away on Wednesday at his home in LA with family at his side. He was 94. Bacharach composed an astonishing number of hit songs over the decades: “Say A Little Prayer.” “Walk On By.” “What The World Needs Now.” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.” That’s just a handful of his timeless hits… https://www.npr.org/2023/02/09/561555285/burt-bacharach-obituary

Jeffrey Griffin, Wake Forest basketball and football public address announcer for the Deacs for 23 years, is retiring after this season.

“It’s just time,” said Griffin (age 53). This is a family decision and I’m in a good place,” wanting to make time (in the evenings) with his wife, Vikki, and their two middle-school children, Sophia and Miles. Griffin will continue doing his Triad Today show on WSJS radio. Note: Wake Forest Grad Gary Strickland, the official scorer for the Wake Forest basketball program for 42 years, is also retiring. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/longtime-wake-forest-public-address-announcer-jeffrey-griffin-winding-down-23-year-career/article