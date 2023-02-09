WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: February 12, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2023

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 12, 2023)

Verne chats with Andrew from the band ‘We the Kingdom’.  Listen now…

Andrew shares about this year’s Jam Tour experience (what to expect). Growing up in Kansas City, Missouri.  He’s passion for playing music. How the name for the band was birthed. Andrew will also share his favorite Super Bowl food. And being single on Valentine’s Day…

Winter Jam Tour coming to the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, February 25, 2023.  http://www.wethekingdom.com/

  

PLUS…

 Members of Triad Harmony Express (Ted, Tom, Rob and Joe) share more about their passion to harmonize. Once again, Triad Harmony Express is providing ‘singing Valentines’ this Tuesday, February 14th!  Have a ‘real’ local Barbershop Quartet serenade your sweetie on Valentine Day!

All proceeds go to local and national charities. www.triadharmonyexpress.com/valentines

Listen now…

