TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Singing Valentines!

Once again, Triad Harmony Express is providing ‘singing Valentines’ this Tuesday, February 14th! Have a ‘real’ local Barbershop Quartet serenade your sweetie on Valentine Day!

All proceeds go to local and national charities.

Costs, availability and sign up online at www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines

Members of Triad Harmony Express (Ted, Tom, Rob and Joe) share more about their passion to harmonize on the WBFJ Morning Show (Verne and Wally).

Wanna sing with TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS?

Weekly rehearsals most Tuesdays from 6:30pm – 9pm at Fries Memorial Moravian Church on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem

www.triadharmonyexpress.com/ Phone: (336) 774-4044

Thanks to Ted, Tom, Rob and Joe (members of Triad Harmony Express) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday morning, Feb 07, 2023.

