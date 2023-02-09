WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Singing Valentines!

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Singing Valentines!

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2023

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Singing Valentines!

Once again, Triad Harmony Express is providing ‘singing Valentines’ this Tuesday, February 14th! Have a ‘real’ local Barbershop Quartet serenade your sweetie on Valentine Day!
All proceeds go to local and national charities.
Costs, availability and sign up online at www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines

Members of Triad Harmony Express (Ted, Tom, Rob and Joe) share more about their passion to harmonize on the WBFJ Morning Show (Verne and Wally).  Listen now…

Wanna sing with TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS?
Weekly rehearsals most Tuesdays from 6:30pm – 9pm at Fries Memorial Moravian Church on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem
www.triadharmonyexpress.com/ Phone: (336) 774-4044

Thanks to Ted, Tom, Rob and Joe (members of Triad Harmony Express) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday morning, Feb 07, 2023.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Feb 12, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
February 9, 2023

Feb 09: Pizza Day Deals…

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2023

SUN@5: February 12, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2023

We the Kingdom’s Andrew Bergthold

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2023

Thursday News: Feb 09, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
February 8, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.