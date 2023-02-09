We the Kingdom’s Andrew Bergthold

Andrew Bergthold is a song writer, musician, producer and founding member of the band ‘We the Kingdom’.

Listen now…

Andrew shares with Verne (WBFJ) shares about growing up in Kansas City, Missouri. His passion for playing music. How the name for the band (WE THE KINGDOM) was birthed.

Andrew will also share his favorite Super Bowl food and being single on Valentine’s Day.

WE THE KINGDOM consists of multiple generations of relatives…and a close friend. Ed Cash and Scott Cash (brothers). Ed’s kids: Franni Rae Cash and Martin Cash. And Andrew Bergthold 😊

www.wethekingdom.com/

Winter Jam Tour coming to the Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, February 25, 2023

2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 12, 2023)