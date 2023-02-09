Thursday News: Feb 09, 2023

Today is National PIZZA day

Three billion pizzas are sold in the US every year…or…

…an average of 350 slices of pizza sold every single second.

Most popular pizza topping: Pepperoni

The first pizza pies sold in America? Lombardi’s grocer in New York City in 1905.

Pizza has been delivered to outer space (International Space Station in 2001).

Busiest day for pizza delivery? Super Bowl Sunday!

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/fast-facts-pizza-honor-national-pizza-day

Pizza deals on the News Blog

https://clarkdeals.com/food-drink/national-pizza-day-deals/

“Celebrating 50 years of Carolina fun”

Carowinds plans to hire hundreds of seasonal workers.

A week-long hiring event is coming up between Saturday (Feb 18) thru Friday (Feb 24).

To learn more about available positions visit https://jobs.cedarfair.com/carowinds

https://www.carowinds.com/blog/media-center/2023-cedar-fair-hiring-week

NFL doctors: Damar Hamlin ‘will play professional football again.’

The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered a mid-game cardiac arrest last month, has received an optimistic prognosis on his playing future.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/sport/damar-hamlin-nfl-players-union-doctor-spt-intl/index.html

Breaking News: American popular music icon Burt Bacharach passed away on Wednesday at his home in LA with family at his side. He was 94.

Bacharach composed an astonishing number of hit songs over the decades: “Say A Little Prayer.” “Walk On By.” “What The World Needs Now.” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.” That’s just a handful of his timeless hits…

https://www.npr.org/2023/02/09/561555285/burt-bacharach-obituary

Where did all these acorns come from??

A pair of California woodpeckers are likely wondering where their ‘stash of acorns’ went after a pest control tech on a routine call recently found their massive storehouse of acorns cleverly stashed in the walls of a California home. The Sonoma County homeowners called on Nick Castro, owner of Nick’s Extreme Pest Control, to do a routine check of their home.

He estimates there were at least 700 pounds of acorns in the home’s walls, likely collected over the past two to five years. www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/700-pounds-of-acorns-found-stuffed-by-woodpeckers-inside-walls-of-california-home/

Jeffrey Griffin, Wake Forest basketball and football public address announcer for the Deacs for 23 years, is retiring after this season.

“It’s just time,” said Griffin (age 53). This is a family decision and I’m in a good place,” wanting to make time (in the evenings) with his wife, Vikki, and their two middle-school children, Sophia and Miles. Griffin will continue doing his Triad Today show on WSJS radio. Note: Wake Forest Grad Gary Strickland, the official scorer for the Wake Forest basketball program for 42 years, is also retiring. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/longtime-wake-forest-public-address-announcer-jeffrey-griffin-winding-down-23-year-career/article

“It’s a race against time…”

More than 19,000 are confirmed dead and tens of thousands injured after that 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Teams are racing to rescue survivors. New snowfall, as well as cold temperatures, lack of water, communications and power is slowing efforts.

https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-9-23-intl/index.html

Samaritan’s Purse has set up an emergency ‘field hospital’ in Turkey.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2023/february/death-toll-in-turkey-syria-earthquake-surges-past-19-000-rescue-efforts-still-underway

Executives with Southwest Airlines are answering some tough questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill over the Christmas holiday meltdown. At the time, more than 16,700 flights were canceled and 2 million passengers were stranded. CNN

The safest seat on an airplane?

Data shows that ‘middle rear seats’ will protect you the most in an emergency.

Good News: Aviation experts still suggest that air travel is the safest mode of transport and accidents are exceedingly rare. CNN

Disney cutting 7,000 jobs (representing about 3%) of its global workforce.

The cuts were announced Wednesday, after Disney released better than expected financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Helping our seniors “age with dignity’

Anita Ford, ‘Memory Connections’ Project Coordinator with Senior Services

Enhancing Alzheimer’s / Dementia education, prevention and care in Forsyth County. Also, care for Caregivers: Providing education and support to people caring for a loved one with dementia. Listen Verne’s interview with Anita Ford on the News Blog.

https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/services/memory-connections-overview/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/memory-connections-a-project-of-senior-services