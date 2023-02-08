Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! If you could select one word to describe your life, what word comes to mind? For too many of us, the word “busy” might be at the top. We rush to our kids to school, hurry to work, hustle to evening activities and struggle to calm our mind for a good night’s sleep. Then we wake up the next day to do it all over again. Isn’t it crazy that, as followers of Jesus, we study his word yet seem to learn so little from his lifestyle? Jesus was not in a hurry. He took time to rest, valued time with friends, and knew the importance of time alone in prayer. The bible says “love is patient”. Yet how loving can we be if we are always in a rush or stressed by our to-do list? My prayer for all of us is that, as we seek to become more like Jesus, we can embrace his lifestyle as well.

Your friend,

Lana