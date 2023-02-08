Wednesday News: Feb 08, 2023

Above normal temperatures again today. High near 70 degrees (52 is average). Spring is actually 40 days away…

“It’s a race against time…”

More than 11,000 confirmed dead.

NEW: Samaritan’s Purse is now on the ground in Turkey, setting up a ‘field hospital’ to assist those in need.

Rescue efforts continue as the death toll continues to climb after that deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Freezing weather conditions are further endangering survivors as more than 100 aftershocks have struck the region since Monday.

Dozens of nations are taking part in rescue efforts.

www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-earthquake-latest-020623/index.html

Chick-Fil-A in King will officially open at 6am this Thursday morning (Feb 9).

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Winston-Salem area to aid in the fight against hunger. In addition, Chick-fil-A King is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the King area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. BTW: Ross Parrish, the local CFA franchise owner, will continue to operate the Chick-fil-A in Stanleyville. Press Release

At the Box Office…

The Season 3 finale for the faith-based series “The Chosen” scored a ton of attention in theaters over the weekend, settling into #9. NOTE: You can watch all of Seasons 1 thru 3 on The Chosen’s website and The Chosen app.

Millions tune into the Superbowl (which is this Sunday evening). For many, commercials are the main draw. This year, several ads will feature messages about Jesus in an ad campaign called He Gets Us. Read more: https://hegetsus.com/en/about-us

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/february/jesus-ads-from-he-gets-us-campaign-will-run-during-super-bowl

The American Gaming Association forecasts that 1 in 5 American adults will place a bet on this Sunday’s Super Bowl. The estimate includes legal bets, and those placed with illegal bookies or casually among friends or relatives. The total amount expected to be wagered this year is more than double the amount from last year.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl 57 this Sunday in Arizona.

College Hoops (Last Night)

Wake Forest outlasting the Tarheels last night at the Joel (92 – 85)

NC State falling to Virginia last night (63-50)

AAA: Average regular unleaded around $3.26 statewide.

$3.14 a gallon (average) in Davidson County (WED)

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Good News: Ziehl-Abegg (ZEAL- Ah-BIG), a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground later today (2pm) its new facility at the Union Cross Industrial Center in Forsyth County (to be complete in 2024).

The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. The company is a partner employer of two local apprenticeship programs – the Learn and Earn Apprenticeship Program (LEAP) at Forsyth Technical Community College, and Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP).

The company will continue recruiting from the programs as it looks to fill hundreds of positions in the new HQ.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-ziehl-abegg-forsyth-county-new-site/42798820

If you’re starting a weight loss plan, Consumer Reports suggests you should weigh yourself every day, not just occasionally.

And when you do it matters, too. “Weigh yourself in the morning (after you go to the bathroom) before you eat or drink anything. Your weight fluctuates during the day, so weighing yourself at the same time gives you more consistent results. And in the morning your body has had time to process the food and drink that you had the day before,” said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

Note: Place your scale on a hard, even surface, not on a rug. Make sure to stand still, with your weight distributed evenly on both feet.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/weight-loss-the-best-time-best-place-to-weigh-yourself-consumer-reports-first-thing-after-bathroom-no-clothes-same-time-everyday-fitbit-vitafit/