Feb 09: Pizza Day Deals…

February 9, 2023

Today is National PIZZA day

Pizza deals:  https://clarkdeals.com/food-drink/national-pizza-day-deals/

Three billion pizzas are sold in the US every year. That divides out to an average of 350 slices of pizza sold every single second. Most popular pizza topping: Pepperoni

The first pizza pies sold in America? Lombardi’s grocer in New York City in 1905.

Pizza has been delivered to outer space (International Space Station in 2001).

Busiest day for pizza delivery?  Super Bowl Sunday!

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/fast-facts-pizza-honor-national-pizza-day

