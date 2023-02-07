Tuesday News: Feb 07, 2023

Above normal temperatures this week. Reminder: 41 days til Spring!!

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Singing Valentines!

Thanks to Ted, Tom, Rob and Joe (members of Triad Harmony Express) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show earlier this morning!

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your sweetie

through Triad Harmony Express. In person + virtual singing Valentines available.

Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today for February 14, 2023 (next Tuesday)

Costs, availability and sign up online at https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines

Wanna sing with TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS?

Weekly rehearsals most Tuesdays from 6:30pm – 9pm

Fries Memorial Moravian Church on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem www.triadharmonyexpress.com/ Phone: (336) 774-4044

Attention moviegoers: AMC Theaters is changing its ticket pricing

America’s largest movie chain saying that movie ticket prices will now be based on seat location. Meaning that your middle seats will now cost ‘more’ while seats in the front will be cheaper… https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/business/amc-movie-ticket-prices/index.html

UPDATE: The death toll continues to climb after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

More than 5,000 confirmed dead. Dozens of nations are taking part in rescue efforts.

www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-earthquake-latest-020623/index.html

RECALL: Around 400 food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products – with a ‘Fresh Creative Cuisine’ label – have been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. All of the recalled items were sold in late January in several states including North Carolina. (FDA)

Check out the list of foods in this recall on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fresh-ideation-food-group-llc-recalls-sandwiches-and-other-products-because-possible-health-risk#recall-announcement

President Biden and the State of the Union address is set for tonight at 9pm.

New: A new drug for metastatic breast cancer just earned approval from the FDA, and it all started in a cancer research lab at Duke University. It’s the first new endocrine therapy for metastatic breast cancer in over 20 years The drug is not a cure. But the drug basically stops metastatic cancer from progressing.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/duke-researchers-discovery-leads-to-new-breast-cancer-drug/

Baby Bottle Campaign supporting Salem Pregnancy happening through the month of February at select Chick-Fil-As in Forsyth County.

*Staff members with Salem Pregnancy will be on site tonight (Feb 7) from 5-7pm at the Chick-Fil-A on Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem AND next Wednesday Feb 15 at the Chick-Fil-A on Main Street in Kernersville from 5-7pm.

College Hoops: Tonight’s games

Wake Forest hosting the Tarheels at the Joel. Tip off at 7pm.

NC State at Virginia

Last night: Hurricanes over the Blue Devils…81-59

The new Chick-Fil-A in King will officially open this Thursday morning (Feb 9).

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Winston-Salem area to aid in the fight against hunger. In addition, Chick-fil-A King is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the King area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. BTW: Ross Parrish, the local CFA franchise owner, will continue to operate the Chick-fil-A in Stanleyville. Press Release

New Mexico is considering the ‘roasted chile’ as their official state aroma.

A proposal now being considered by lawmakers would make New Mexico the first state in the nation to proudly have an official state aroma!

QUESTION: What should be North Carolina’s state aroma????

https://apnews.com/article/new-mexico-state-government-business-0bab93df8dc837667c157ba806449118

Cracker Barrel offers couples a romantic new venture for Valentine’s Day. Five couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year.

Here’s the deal: Each couple will need to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel location. Interested couples need to post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between February 10th and 16th. And they’ll have to include a caption that explains “why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.”

NOTE: If you’re not ready to pop the question yet, Cracker Barrel also has a more non-committal option available for Valentine’s Day…

Get a FREE dessert if you purchase two entrees! Simple? 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/business/cracker-barrel-valentines-day-proposal-trnd/index.html

Do you know your ‘rose colors’ and their meaning?

Most popular color of rose = RED (love, desire, etc.)

Yellow = Friendship

Deep Pink = Gratitude

Light Pink = Appreciation

White = Innocence (think weddings)

Purple = Passion

Orange = Fascination

Peach = Thank You

‘Green’ = New beginning (or Good News)

BTW: Blue is the rarest color for a rose (known for mystery)

https://www.rd.com/list/6-rose-colors-and-their-meanings/