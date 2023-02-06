Monday News: Feb 06, 2023

Above normal temperatures this week…

Today is Frozen Yogurt Day and Pay-a-Compliment Day

AAA: Average regular unleaded price is around $3.28 statewide (MON). $3.18 a gallon (average) in Davidson County https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

The new Chick-Fil-A in King will officially open this Thursday morning (Feb 9). In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Winston-Salem area to aid in the fight against hunger. In addition, Chick-fil-A King is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the King area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. BTW: Ross Parrish, the local CFA franchise owner, will continue to operate the Chick-fil-A in Stanleyville. Press Release

RECALL: Around 400 food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products – with a ‘Fresh Creative Cuisine’ label – have been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. All of the recalled items were sold in late January in several states including North Carolina. (FDA)

Developing story. The death toll continues to climb after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria early this morning.

More than 2,000 confirmed dead. Thousands are trapped in the rubble of flattened buildings, and residents fled into the snow and cold. Hundreds more were injured.

The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years.

Multiple strong aftershocks have been felt across the region, including as far away as Lebanon and Israel. www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-earthquake-latest-020623/index.html

Navy divers continue to recover debris from that crazy balloon that the US military shot down on Saturday after it drifted off the East Coast near North Myrtle Beach, SC. Meanwhile, China has claimed ownership of another balloon spotted over Latin America belongs to China (and was used for flight tests…?). CNN

The final two episodes (episodes 7 and 8) of season three of ‘The Chosen’ still showing at select movie theaters nationwide thru this evening (Feb 6) at select times.

The episodes will soon be available on The Chosen’s free APP. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/the-chosen-creators-announce-season-3-finale-to-premiere-in-theaters-nationwide-the-reaction-is-stunning

Cassettes Are Making a Comeback?

While the format’s popularity pales next to vinyl, it’s enjoyed a 443% sales increase in the last seven years. But Can Production Keep Up?

https://www.billboard.com/pro/cassette-tapes-comeback-taylor-swift-artists/