SUN@5: H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem

“Help Our People Eat”

Scott Best, Executive Director of H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission and purpose of HOPE of Winston-Salem, what they do, who they help and how you can get involved.

*HOPE of Winston-Salem is dedicated to preparing and transporting nutritious meals to children in neighborhoods with high food insecurity throughout Winston-Salem. Maybe you have spotted their bright green truck with the colorful letters on the side.

H-O-P-E is an acronym for “Help Our People Eat”

HOPE of Winston-Salem is a mobile meal distribution organization providing 1,100 meals each weekend, to kids and families at 30 distribution points across Winston-Salem.

HOPE of Winston-Salem now offers a ‘Neighborhood Food Market’ on Tuesday afternoons from 3pm til 5:30pm at their location in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood.

HOPE of Winston-Salem is located at 355 NW Crawford Place in Kimberley Park, located in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood. Learn more: https://hopews.org/ or call 336.750.7964 with any questions.

H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for February!

