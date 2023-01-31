White House to end Covid-19 ‘health emergencies’ May 11, 2023

Update: The White House will end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, 2023. That means that some Americans may have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatments after the declarations cease. About seven in ten Americans have received an initial COVID vaccination but less than 20% of adults have received the latest booster (CDC). https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/politics/may-11-end-of-covid-and-public-health-emergencies/index.html

Looking back to January 31, 2020…

The Trump administration declared Covid-19 a public health emergency. That designation made it easier for states to redirect staff responding to Covid-19. The announcement was made in tandem with a quarantine order for U.S. citizens returning from hard-hit areas of China. www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/31/coronavirus-donald-trump-declares-public-health-emergency/4625299002/

It’s been almost 3 years since then President Trump first declared a ‘national emergency’ (March 13, 2020) days after the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

March 11, 2020: After more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, the WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic.

March 13, 2020: The Trump Administration declares a nationwide emergency.

March 15, 2020: States begin to implement shutdowns in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Check out the CDC ‘Covid-19’ time line: www.cdc.gov/museum/timeline/covid19.html#