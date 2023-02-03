Friday News: Feb 03, 2023

‘Feel-Like’ temperature in the teens early Saturday morning. According to that loveable ground hog in Gobbler’s Knob Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow, so six more weeks of winter weather. Good News: Spring officially begins March 20th

AAA: Regular unleaded dropping to $3.22 in Davidson County (FRI) https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

February is American Heart Month

Today is Wear Red Day (first Friday in February)

-Wear RED to raise awareness about ‘heart health’ for women…

This year’s theme: BE THE BEAT: ‘Save A Life. Learn CPR’

‘Go Red for Women’ is sponsored by the American Heart Association

Fact: Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

*Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health

and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.

Details on a heart healthy lifestyle: https://www.goredforwomen.org/en/

Blame it on the Polar vortex. Parts of the Northeast US are bracing for possibly the coldest wind chills in decades. Dangerously frigid temperatures with wind chills as cold as 50 degrees below zero are set to wallop New England and surrounding regions beginning this morning. Officials are warning people to stay indoors; this kind of extreme weather conditions can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/03/weather/winter-storm-northeast-new-england-friday/index.html

US officials are tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon floating above the northern US. It is currently “traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground”

Silencing Conservative news? DIRECTV has removed Newsmax, a conservative-leaning news network, from its lineup over an alleged fee dispute. A year ago, DIRECTV dropped ‘One America News’ Network. Some lawmakers are now involved.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2023/february/conservative-newsmax-under-attack-time-for-christians-to-step-up-and-take-back-this-media-landscape9

Recall now issued: The manufacturer that distributed eye drops under the brand Ezri-Care (ez-REE-care) Artificial Tears has issued a recall due to possible contamination, the FDA said Thursday. This comes after the CDC said earlier this week it is investigating 55 reports of infections in 12 states that may be linked to the products. https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/02/health/eye-drop-contamination-recall/index.html

The final two episodes (episodes 7 and 8) of season three of ‘The Chosen’ is showing at select movie theaters nationwide thru Monday (Feb 2 -6) at select times. The episodes will soon be available on The Chosen’s free APP. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/the-chosen-creators-announce-season-3-finale-to-premiere-in-theaters-nationwide-the-reaction-is-stunning

Christian novelist Karen Kingsbury has inspired readers for decades,

now has a new TV series on PureFlix, A Thousand Tomorrows. CBN News

College Hoops (men) Saturday…

What ‘blue’ will you be wearing? Tarheels vs Blue Devils in Durham (6:30pm)

http://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

Winter Weather Preparedness: Plan ahead before the drop in temperatures.

Dress in layers! Please remember to wear warm gloves, scarf and layers when outside.

Avoid extended exposure to extremely cold temperatures.

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

*Good rule of thumb if you have pets…

“If it’s too cold (outside) for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm

On Friday night’s daily Focus on the Family broadcast…

“Investigating the Eyewitness Accounts of Jesus Christ” (Part 2 of 2)

…from J. Warner Wallace, a Cold-Case Detective, Author, Speaker and Senior Fellow at the Colson Center for Christian Worldview. Tonight at 9pm on WBFJ-FM.

Through his own faith journey and the context of his police-work analogies, J. Warner Wallace will provide a compelling evangelistic message that will challenge nonbelievers and inspire Christians to be bolder in their faith.

Learn more about Mr. Wallace, visit www.coldcasechristianity.com

$50,000

That’s how much an unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 is expected to fetch at an auction. Originally priced at $599, another unopened first-generation iPhone was recently auctioned in October for more than $39,000. CNN

“Worry is believing God won’t get it right”

-quote from Todd Wagner (as posted from Tobymac on Facebook)

‘Do not fear, for I am with you;

do not be afraid, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you;

I will surely help you;

I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.’ Isaiah 41:10