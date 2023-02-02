Thursday News: Feb 02, 2023

Today is Ground Hog Day

According to that loveable ground hog in Gobbler’s Knob Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow, so six more weeks of winter weather. BTW: Spring officially begins March 20th

Below normal temperatures Friday night into early Saturday morning. Clear and cold. Breezy…Low 20. Wind chill values (feel like) 15 degrees?

Winter Weather Preparedness: Plan ahead before the drop in temperatures.

Dress in layers! Please remember to wear warm gloves, scarf and layers when outside.

Avoid extended exposure to extremely cold temperatures.

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

*Good rule of thumb if you have pets…

“If it’s too cold (outside) for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm

GOOD NEWS: Regular unleaded dropping to $3.24 in Davidson County (AAA)

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Update: The final two episodes (episodes 7 and 8) of season three of ‘The Chosen’ is showing at select movie theaters nationwide TODAY thru Monday (Feb 2 -6) at select times. The episodes will soon be available on The Chosen’s free APP. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/the-chosen-creators-announce-season-3-finale-to-premiere-in-theaters-nationwide-the-reaction-is-stunning

Lawmakers put aside politics to gather for the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC this morning. Since 1953, the annual multi-faith event has brought together leaders to meet, pray, and build relationships.

Watch the event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yOqwiLuBww

NOTE: On Wednesday morning, Liberty Counsel co-sponsored a National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

Check out the video links to both events on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2023/january/70th-national-prayer-breakfast-aims-to-return-to-roots-build-unity

There are nearly 600,000 people who are 100 years old or older in the world, according to the UN. And that’s projected to swell to over 3 million by 2050.

Experts agree, our longevity is 25% dependent on genetics, but the other 75% is based on lifestyle choices… Source: The Washington Post

Number of the day… 79%

That’s the percentage of laid-off tech workers that are finding new jobs within three months, according to a ZipRecruiter survey. More than half of those workers are getting hired at higher salaries than they earned in the job they lost.

https://www.ziprecruiter.com/blog/laid-off-tech-workers/

The Federal Reserve raised its key ‘interest rate’ by a quarter point on Wednesday. Meaning that borrowing money for homes and autos will get more expensive. The latest hike, highest level in 15 years, is part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/heres-what-the-fed-interest-rate-hike-means-for-you

College Hoops (men) Last Night: NC State over FSU. The Tarheels fall to Pitt.

Games tonight…

App State hosting Marshall (6:30pm)

UNC-G on the road at Mercer (7pm)

High Point University at UNC-Asheville (7pm)

NC A&T at UNC-Wilmington (7pm)

Check your eye drops for this brand…

The CDC is urging health care providers and consumers to stop using Ezri-Care Artificial Tears. The agency is investigating claims that the eye drops are the source of at least 55 (bacterial) infections in 12 states – that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and one death. These eye drops are preservative-free, meaning they don’t have ingredients to prevent bacterial growth.

Testing of unopened bottles is ongoing.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/31/health/ezricare-eye-drops-infections-cdc/index.html

GoodRx allegedly shared sensitive personal health information with Google, Facebook and other firms to target ads to users – despite claims that the company would not do so. according to a complaint filed by federal regulators.

The FTC alleged that GoodRx, a company that lets users compare drug prices and receive coupons, shared sensitive information about users’ prescriptions and health conditions with advertising platforms that allowed them to target ads to users about specific health conditions and medications…

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3838310-goodrx-illegally-shared-health-data-with-tech-giants-to-target-ads-government-alleges/

On tonight’s daily Focus on the Family broadcast…

“Investigating the Eyewitness Accounts of Jesus Christ” (Part 1 of 2)

…from J. Warner Wallace, a Cold-Case Detective, Author, Speaker and Senior Fellow at the Colson Center for Christian Worldview. Tonight at 9pm on WBFJ-FM.

Through his own faith journey and the context of his police-work analogies, J. Warner Wallace will provide a compelling evangelistic message that will challenge nonbelievers and inspire Christians to be bolder in their faith.

Learn more about Mr. Wallace, visit www.coldcasechristianity.com