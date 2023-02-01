Senior Services ‘Memory Connections’
Helping our seniors “age with dignity’
Enhancing Alzheimer’s / Dementia education, prevention and care in Forsyth County.
Anita Ford, ‘Memory Connections’ Project Coordinator with Senior Services in Winston-Salem, shares more with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about a new program reaching and supporting residents with dementia and their caregivers.
Listen now…
Also, care for Caregivers: Providing education and support to people caring for a loved one with dementia. https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/services/memory-connections-overview/