Senior Services ‘Memory Connections’

February 1, 2023

Helping our seniors “age with dignity’

Enhancing Alzheimer’s / Dementia education, prevention and care in Forsyth County.

Anita Ford, ‘Memory Connections’ Project Coordinator with Senior Services in Winston-Salem, shares more with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about a new program reaching and supporting residents with dementia and their caregivers.

Also, care for Caregivers: Providing education and support to people caring for a loved one with dementia.    https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/services/memory-connections-overview/

