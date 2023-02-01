Wednesday Word

The Reich Choice

Last week, to the delight of some and the chagrin of others, Frank Reich was named the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

As a player, Reich played for several NFL teams including the Panthers, and is probably best known for quarterbacking the Buffalo Bills to the largest postseason comeback in NFL history! Reich recalls the song “In Christ Alone,” as inspiration for the incredible comeback. He cites one particular line in the song as determination and perseverance during that time and throughout his NFL career – “I seek no greater honor than just to know Him more.”

After retiring as a player and before starting his coaching career, Reich was a full time pastor at Ballantine Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.

Today, Reich continues to balance his football coaching career with his faith walk magnifying Jesus Christ along the way.

When the opportunity presents itself, Reich still delivers sermons, speaking on leadership, courage and other biblical topics.

I don’t know if Frank Reich is the answer for turning around the Panthers dismal seasons, but I do believe by faith that Coach Reich

prayed about the job and only took it because he had God’s peace about it. And because of that he is the right (Reich) man for such a time as this!

Go Panthers… Keep Pounding!!

Kurt

Ps. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Frank Reich has one Super Bowl ring.