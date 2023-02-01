Thursday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2)  

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog in Pennsylvania) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob (Pa.) early Thursday morning around 7:30am.

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Gobbler’s Knob (Pa) early Thursday morning… Partly cloudy skies…Temperature near 20 degrees

Raleigh’s favorite Groundhog is ‘hanging up his shadow’? After a more than 20-year career in weather prognostication, ‘Sir Walter Wally’ has retired! The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh will still have activities at the museum on Thursday, but no early morning shadow prediction.

*Sir Walter Wally’s track record or accuracy rate? 43 percent over 20 years! https://www.wnct.com/news/animals/raleighs-sir-walter-wally-burrows-into-retirement-from-weather-forecasting/