Wednesday News: Feb 01, 2023

First day of February. Today is Dark Chocolate Day and Change Your Password Day

The last two episodes of season three (Episodes 7 and 8) of The Chosen will be shown at select movie theaters nationwide this Thursday and Friday (Feb 2 +3) at 3pm + 7pm. Update: After an overwhelming response, the creators of The Chosen series announced the Season 3 finale will be available (in select theaters) through Monday (Feb 6). The episodes will soon be available on The Chosen’s free APP. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/the-chosen-creators-announce-season-3-finale-to-premiere-in-theaters-nationwide-the-reaction-is-stunning

Today is the 63rd anniversary of the historic peaceful sit-in by the “Greensboro Four’ at the Woolworths on Elm Street in Greensboro.

Events are planned at NC A&T State University. https://www.ncat.edu/

Have you received your W-2 yet?

BTW: Your employer has 30 days (beyond January 31st ) to get your W-2 to you.

https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/about-form-w-2

Number of the morning: 65

U.S. citizens are legally considered senior citizens at age 65.

According to the Social Security Administration, 9 out of 10 people over the age of 65 receive Social Security benefits. www.helpadvisor.com/retirement/what-age-is-considered-elderly

Possible run for the White House in 2024?

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador, will formally make that announcement on February 15. https://myfox8.com/news/politics/nikki-haley-planning-feb-15-launch-for-2024-white-house-bid/

New this morning: Classes CANCELLED today at Ledford Middle school after a body was discovered on the property the school early this morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/body-found-on-ledford-middle-school-property-in-thomasville-investigation-underway/

Back to class on Wednesday for students and staff with Elkin City Schools.

Update: A suspect is in custody after Elkin City Schools received a ‘threat to its student and staff’ which prompted administrators to cancel classes on Tuesday.

https://www.facebook.com/elkincityschools/posts/pfbid02PhBaF7bMhs7ex9u2j27hj4kGE5gPfHg9DDeQCWN73tYcEx1Wx1MbHU8Y3Ez5T1Zal

NFL QB Tom Brady RETIRES (again).

Brady making the announcement this morning on social media.

College Hoops (men): Duke over Wake last night…75-73

Tonight (Feb 1)

The Tarheels hosting Pitt (7pm)

NC State hosting FSU (9pm)

February 21 is Fat Tuesday.

February 22 is Ash Wednesday

Spring begins March 20!

Easter is April 9…

Thursday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2)

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog in Pennsylvania) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob (Pa.) early Thursday morning around 7:30am.

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Gobbler’s Knob (Pa) early Thursday morning = Partly cloudy skies…Temperature near 20 degrees

Raleigh’s favorite Groundhog is ‘hanging up his shadow’?

After a more than 20-year career in weather prognostication, ‘Sir Walter Wally’ has retired! The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh will still have activities at the museum on Thursday, but no early morning shadow prediction.

*Sir Walter Wally’s track record or accuracy rate? 43 percent over 20 years! https://www.wnct.com/news/animals/raleighs-sir-walter-wally-burrows-into-retirement-from-weather-forecasting/

Raleigh’s favorite Groundhog is ‘hanging up his shadow’?

After a more than 20-year career in weather prognostication, ‘Sir Walter Wally’ has retired! The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh will still have activities at the museum on Thursday, but no early morning shadow prediction.

*Sir Walter Wally’s track record or accuracy rate? 43 percent over 20 years! https://www.wnct.com/news/animals/raleighs-sir-walter-wally-burrows-into-retirement-from-weather-forecasting/

Helping our seniors “age with dignity’

Anita Ford, ‘Memory Connections’ Project Coordinator with Senior Services

Enhancing Alzheimer’s / Dementia education, prevention and care in Forsyth County. Also, care for Caregivers: Providing education and support to people caring for a loved one with dementia.

https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/services/memory-connections-overview/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/memory-connections-a-project-of-senior-services