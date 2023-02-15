Wednesday News: Feb 15, 2023

Coming up…

Monday (Feb 20) is Presidents’ Day

February 21 (next Tuesday) is Fat Tuesday.

February 22 (Next Wednesday) is Ash Wednesday

Spring begins March 20!

Easter is April 9…

Baby Bottle Campaign supporting Salem Pregnancy happening through the month of February at select Chick-Fil-As in Forsyth County.

*Staff members with Salem Pregnancy will be on site TODAY (Feb 15)

at the Chick-Fil-A on Main Street in Kernersville from 5-7pm.

Hot for hotdogs? Several cities in our state (Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte and Greensboro) have landed in the Top 10 for hot-dog consumption per capita in 2022, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Note: From Memorial Day to Labor Day ‘Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs or 818 hot dogs consumed every second…’.

INFO: www.hot-dog.org/media/consumption-stats.

Question: Should a hotdog be considered a ‘sandwich’?????

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/n-c-cities-make-top-10-list-for-hot-dog-consumption/

WHAT A GIFT. Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday by making a $10 million dollar donation to Make-A-Wish…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/michael-jordan-donates-10m-to-make-a-wish-for-birthday/

Raleigh: A House Bill would make Moravian cookies the official ‘state cookie’ of North Carolina. The bill would also make the Moravian star- the official state star.

Representatives Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County along with Jon Hardister of Guilford County are some of the primary sponsors of the bill.

The legislators are hoping the new bill will gain support in the Senate.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/bill-would-make-moravian-cookies-the-official-state-cookie-of-north-carolina/article

Wake Forest Athletics: Truist Field has a ‘new’ playing surface. The new turf has the updated Wake Forest logos that were rebranded in 2019 and the ‘gold’ color is also updated to make it brighter for the television cameras. Fans will get an early look at the new turf when the Wake Forest football team plays its spring game on April 15.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/truist-field-gets-new-fieldturf-for-2023-season/

Asbury University in Kentucky: A campus revival continues…

During a call to confession last Wednesday, Feb. 8, at least 100 people fell to their knees and bowed at the altar. Since then it has turned into a Holy Spirit outpouring that shows no signs of stopping. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/revival-underway-at-asbury-university-in-kentucky-the-holy-spirit-was-tangible-in-the-room

College Hoops:

Duke over Notre Dame (68-64)

NC State losing on the road at Syracuse (75-72)

Lots of us were watching the ‘Big Game’. Sunday’s Super Bowl attracted 113 million viewers, the third most-watched TV program ever.

*Super Bowl (57) LVII was the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, with an average of 7 million people watching via internet-based services (an 18% jump from last year).

*The Apple Music Halftime Show featuring Rihanna drew an average of 118 million viewers, making it the second most-watched performance in Super Bowl history.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/13/media/super-bowl-lvii-ratings-reliable-sources/index.html

“I Love You” Mattel has announced that it will be relaunching ‘Barney’, the iconic purple dinosaur franchise that exploded in popularity in the 1990s.

A new animated Barney series is set to debut in 2024

BTW: Barney & Friends premiered in 1992 and ran for 14 seasons on PBS.

https://www.comingsoon.net/tv/news/1267046-mattel-to-relaunch-barney-first-look-image-revealed

RECALL: Nissan is recalling more than 400,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers. The recall covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011.

Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/nissan-recall-airbag-safety-emblem/

Update: Techs with Hyundai and Kia are offering a new free software patch to owners of 8.3 million vehicles that are so easy to steal that some insurance companies refuse to offer coverage for them in certain markets. The vehicles in question, 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia models with turn-key ignitions — as opposed to push-button start — are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of a similar age. The patch will be installed free of charge on vulnerable models, with software that requires an actual key in the ignition to turn the vehicle on.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/14/business/hyundai-kia-theft-software-campaign/index.html

Update: The death toll from those the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has climbed above 41,000. Millions of people are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

Officials in both countries are still trying to figure out how many children have been orphaned and how to care for them. Survivors are still being found in the rubble…

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkey-arrests-78-over-earthquake-social-media-posts-2023-02-15/

Senator Dianne Feinstein announcing that she will not run for reelection

in 2024, capping a 30-year Senate career.

The California Democrat is the longest-serving woman in Senate history.

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/14/dianne-feinstein-passes-senate-reelection-2024-00082786

“Don’t just get good enough to be in the rock band.

Get good enough to be in the symphony.”

*Sound Biblical advice on hard work and dedication from

Jack W. Hayford, pastor of The Church on the Way in Van Nuys, California. Also, founder of The King’s College and Seminary in 1997. Hayford passed away January 8, 2023 at the age of 88.

Update: Jack Hayford public ‘celebration of life’ service will be held this Saturday (Feb 18) at 1pm (Pacific Time) at the Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch, CA.

This event will also be livestreamed.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/public-memorial-service-announced-to-celebrate-the-life-of-pastor-jack-hayford

Cards and condolences can be mailed to The Church on the Way.

The address is on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The Church on the Way / Pastor Jack Hayford

14300 Sherman Way

Van Nuys, CA 91405