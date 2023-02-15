Moravian cookies could become our official ‘state cookie’

WHAT'S NEW
February 15, 2023

(Raleigh)  A House Bill would make Moravian cookies the official ‘state cookie’ of North Carolina. The bill would also make the Moravian star- the official state star.

Representatives Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County along with Jon Hardister of Guilford County are some of the primary sponsors of the bill.

The legislators are hoping the new bill will gain support in the Senate.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/bill-would-make-moravian-cookies-the-official-state-cookie-of-north-carolina/article

 

