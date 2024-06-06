WHAT'S NEW
Home CPR, AED Awareness. Save a life…

wbfj-verne
June 6, 2024

CPR and AED awareness

Hands only CPR is an effective method for providing care for the victims of sudden cardiac arrest.  Hands only CPR can double the chance of survival.

Follow these simple steps: Call 9-1-1. Then begin Hands Only CPR. Push hard and fast (about 100 to 120 times a minute) in the center of the chest.

Source: American Heart Association   https://cpr.heart.org/en/

Around 70% of individuals will experience cardiac arrest (and need CPR) at home! But, less than half of people (41%) that experience cardiac arrest receive the help they need prior to the arrival of EMS. Hands-Only CPR can save lives. Be prepared!

https://forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/EMS_Community_Education.aspx

 

Dr. Sian Lewis, Assistant Medical Director, Forsyth County Emergency Services

 

