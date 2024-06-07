Friday News for June 06, 2024

School’s out for the summer. It’s Graduation time across the Piedmont Triad.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened” -Dr. Seuss

Today is National Donut Day. Donut Day Deals abound…

Dunkin’…

7-Eleven…

Duck Donuts – FREE cinnamon sugar doughnut (no purchase necessary)

Krispy Kreme – FREE doughnut of your choice

Sheetz: Buy any Sheetz Bros coffee and get a FREE donut through this Sunday.

Find the deal under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz app.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2024/06/06/national-donut-day-2024-deals/73970392007/

National Donut Day was originally established to honor the Salvation Army’s service to soldiers during World War 1.

The date is set: Joy Prom 2024 happening on Friday, October 11th at Truist Stadium (where the WS DASH play). Hosted by Joy Prom Winston-Salem.

Guest registration will open July 15. Details https://sites.google.com/view/joy-prom-winston-salem

*Joy Prom is a full-scale community sponsored prom for guests with different abilities and special needs ages 16 and above.

It’s been a busy year for CeCe Winans.

She’s been on tour, held a women’s conference, and released a new album titled “More Than This” which debued at #1 on the Billboard charts. CeCe Winans recent worship performance on American Idol immediately went viral.

All of this comes on the heels of her sold-out tour.

BTW: CeCe Winans turns the big 6-0 this October. Great story on the News Blog.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/cece-winans-newest-record-shoots-number-one-after-sold-out-tour?

Broadband ‘Nutrition Labels’?

The FCC is mandating internet service providers to give consumers clearer information on broadband costs and speeds. The ‘labels’ are similar to the nutrition labels on food packaging, or the window stickers you see at car dealerships. The goal is to give people accurate information for comparing plans. The rule applies to all internet services, including the 5G wireless home internet now offered by T-Mobile and other companies.

www.consumerreports.org/electronics/broadband/broadband-nutrition-labels-compare-internet-service-prices-a6142121077/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, June 7, 2024

Embassy Suites Centreport Drive in Greensboro – 10am – 2pm

ABC of NC (Learning Center) Friedburg Church Road = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

High Point Heroes Club meets the first Friday of each month (5:30pm – 7pm)

For veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad.

*The next gathering is this afternoon = members are going Kayaking.

Call Timpani Troxler at (336) 883-3483 for details. timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov

Artificial Intelligence? A timely topic happening this Sunday afternoon at Mt. Tabor United Church of Christ (E. Holly Grove Road) in Lexington beginning at 12:30pm.

This FREE ‘Lunch and Learn’ event will be held in the church Fellowship Hall, with pizza and desserts. No charge. All are welcome.

Guest speaker: Dr. Pooya Khorrami, an Al expert who works for Lincoln Lab at M-I-T.

There will be plenty of time for discussion, so please bring your questions.

https://www.facebook.com/MountTaborUCC

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/qvbe2qqdh0rxwhulkh3ta1ymftavrw

The Chosen: Season Four update…

New episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 are being released on The Chosen app

on Thursdays (8:30pm) and Sundays (at 7pm) throughout the month of June.

FYI: Season four episodes are available exclusively in The Chosen app for now.

Download the FREE ‘Chosen app’ today. Details at www.thechosen.tv.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/wait-finally-over-heres-how-you-can-stream-chosen-season-4?

A ‘final spin of the wheel’ for Pat Sajak tonight.

Sajak is retiring as the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 41 seasons.

https://wgntv.com/news/nexstar-media-wire/pat-sajaks-final-wheel-of-fortune-episode-as-host-is-set-heres-when-it-will-air/

You could get paid $2,500 to watch upcoming summer movies?

The site CableTV.com is looking for a “chief of cinema”. The ‘job’ is simple: watch five upcoming summer movie releases at your local theater and get paid… $2,500.

Apply through June 17, 2024. A link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.cabletv.com/entertainment/summer-of-cinema-dream-job#Apply

Dollar Tree is exploring a sale or spinoff of Family Dollar stores, less than a decade after acquiring the chain in what has turned out to be a disastrous merger. Last year, Family Dollar announced plans to close more than 800 stores nationwide.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/05/investing/dollar-tree-family-dollar-sale/index.html?

The Carolina Panthers and the City of Charlotte are seeking an $800 million-dollar stadium renovation deal to keep team in Charlotte for 20 years.

https://www.wral.com/21465338/?

CPR and AED awareness

Hands only CPR is an effective method for providing care for the victims of sudden cardiac arrest. Hands only CPR can double the chance of survival.

Follow these simple steps: Call 9-1-1. Then begin Hands Only CPR.

Push hard and fast (about 100 to 120 times a minute) in the center of the chest.

Source: American Heart Association https://cpr.heart.org/en/

Around 70% of individuals will experience cardiac arrest (and need CPR) at home!

But, less than half of people (41%) that experience cardiac arrest receive the help they need prior to the arrival of EMS. Hands-Only CPR can save lives. Be prepared!

https://forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/EMS_Community_Education.aspx

Check out our interview with Dr. Sian (Shawn) Lewis, Assistant Medical Director, Forsyth County Emergency Services

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2a3_5s_Xwg