Thursday News for June 06, 2024

K-12: School’s almost out for the summer quote… “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

Summer officially begins June 20

Today is the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The Allied invasion of Normandy, France, a major event that helped liberate France and turn the tide of WWII. One of the biggest factors in the ultimate success of the D-Day invasion…the weather forecast.

Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/d-day

(LOCAL) A ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day happening this morning (11am) at Wrenn Miller Park (across from Town Hall) in Jamestown. Sponsored by the Jamestown Veterans Committee. *Jamestown News

NC-DMV is once again offering walk-in hours on Saturday mornings at select offices across the state, including 3 locations in the Triad…

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Salisbury, US 29 S, 5780 South Main St.

Summer Walk-in hours begin this Saturday morning (June 8) thru Aug 24 (8am -noon)

Services available include driver’s licenses or ID cards (new or renewals), address changes, get a REAL ID as well as road tests for drivers.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-06-03-ncdmv-driver-license-saturday-service.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Piedmont Plaza (First Street in WS) = 9:30am – 3pm

Archdale Recreation Center on Park Drive = 8:30am – 1pm

King Moravian Church = 1pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Friday, June 7, 2024

Embassy Suites Centreport Drive in Greensboro – 10am – 2pm

ABC of NC (Learning Center) Friedburg Church Road = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Salvation Army in Lexington is hosting a drop-in breakfast and lunch event this Friday (June 7). Dine in or to go options are both available.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30am until 10am. Lunch from 11am until 1pm.

Please RSVP if you are planning to attend.

*The Red Donut Shop Mobile Unit will be on site serving up hot fresh donuts.

Contact Laura Goins at 336-481-7324 ext. 3 or by email at: laura.goins@uss.salvationarmy.org.

BTW: Friday (June 7) is National Donut Day

National Donut Day, held annually on the first Friday in June, was originally established to honor The Salvation Army’s service to soldiers during World War I.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/the-salvation-army-serves-up-smiles-on-national-donut-day-1

The Chosen: Season Four update…

New episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 are being released on The Chosen app

on Thursdays (8:30pm) and Sundays (at 7pm) throughout the month of June.

FYI: Season four episodes are available exclusively in The Chosen app for now.

Download the FREE ‘Chosen app’ today. Details at www.thechosen.tv.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/wait-finally-over-heres-how-you-can-stream-chosen-season-4?

A personal Bible owned by Elvis Presley has sold at auction for more than $100,000. The Bible, one of three Bibles that Elvis kept on his nightstand at Graceland, was discovered by Vernon Presley (Elvis’ father) while sorting through personal items after Elvis’ death in 1977. The gold-embossed covered Bible features the name ‘Elvis Aaron Presley’ and highlighted scripture passages.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/elvis-presleys-personal-bible-sells-auction-120k-heres-verse-he-highlighted

Are you a ‘Wheel Watcher”? This week’s Wheel of Fortune shows contain fun clips of past moments with Pat Sajak leading up to Sajak’s final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ show this Friday (June 7). *Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties and Vanna White will continue to co-host ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

Pat Sajak has been the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ over 41 seasons.

https://wgntv.com/news/nexstar-media-wire/pat-sajaks-final-wheel-of-fortune-episode-as-host-is-set-heres-when-it-will-air/

Summer Day Camps offering Hope for ‘at risk’ kids…

‘Seeds of Hope’ provides ‘no cost’ summer day camps for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids (K-8th grade). Their mission: to nurture spiritual, physical and emotional growth through their annual ‘Seeds of Hope’ (no-cost) Summer Camps.

Kids Camps are planned the week of…

June 17 – Central Middle (Dobson)

July 8 – King Elementary (King)

July 15- Forbush Middle (East Bend)

Student sign up and volunteer info on the News Blog (and the WBFJ Facebook page)

https://heroeshelpingheroes.squarespace.com/summer-camp

HanesBrands is selling its Champion brand to Authentic Brands Group in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. Hanesbrands is looking to streamline business and focus on its innerwear categories. Authentic Brands holds a wide variety of clothing brands, including Aeropostale, Eddie Bauer and Forever 21. www.reuters.com/markets/deals/hanesbrands-sell-sportswear-business-champion-authentic-brands-12-bln-deal-2024-06-05

Update: The cause of death for Mandisa has been released.

Details on our News Blog and on Facebook…just type in WBFJ.

Please continue to pray for family and loved ones as they continue to process Mandisa’s passing. www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/mandisas-cause-death-revealed