WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Mandisa autopsy released

Mandisa autopsy released

wbfj-verne
June 5, 2024

Update: The cause of death for the beloved Christian singer Mandisa has been released. The 47-year-old worship leader passed away from ‘complications as a result of Class III obesity’, according to the autopsy report.

Class III obesity includes a high body mass index and one or more obesity-related health conditions. Mandisa was found dead at her home in Nashville on April 18.

Please continue to pray for Mandisa’s family as they continue to process their loss.

Read more at CBN News (WBFJ NEWS BLOG)

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/mandisas-cause-death-revealed

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 6, 2024

Thursday News for June 06, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 6, 2024

GRADUATE ROLL-CALL

wdecker_wbfj
June 6, 2024

D-Day Invasion relied on weather forecasting?

wbfj-verne
June 5, 2024

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 5, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 5, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.