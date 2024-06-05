Mandisa autopsy released

Update: The cause of death for the beloved Christian singer Mandisa has been released. The 47-year-old worship leader passed away from ‘complications as a result of Class III obesity’, according to the autopsy report.

Class III obesity includes a high body mass index and one or more obesity-related health conditions. Mandisa was found dead at her home in Nashville on April 18.

Please continue to pray for Mandisa’s family as they continue to process their loss.

Read more at CBN News (WBFJ NEWS BLOG)

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/mandisas-cause-death-revealed