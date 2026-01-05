Deep Discounts in January (Clark Howard)
Christmas Clearance / Winter Clearance (even toys)
Travel Deals
Household Items & Linens (look for “white sales” at department stores).
TVs: New models arrive in early spring, and retailers want to clear out the excess inventory, making January a great time to find TV deals.
Gym Memberships: Look for end-of-month promotions. Many new gym-goers lose motivation by the end of January, so you can get a deal on a membership and enjoy shorter lines to use the equipment.
*Wait to buy…
New Furniture: Better deals usually appear in February.
Spring Clothing: It is too early to buy new season items, which will be full price