Deep Discounts in January (Clark Howard)

Christmas Clearance / Winter Clearance (even toys)

Travel Deals

Household Items & Linens (look for “white sales” at department stores).

TVs: New models arrive in early spring, and retailers want to clear out the excess inventory, making January a great time to find TV deals.

Gym Memberships: Look for end-of-month promotions. Many new gym-goers lose motivation by the end of January, so you can get a deal on a membership and enjoy shorter lines to use the equipment.

*Wait to buy…

New Furniture: Better deals usually appear in February.

Spring Clothing: It is too early to buy new season items, which will be full price

https://clark.com/save-money/january-deals/